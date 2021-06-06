NWI.COM EXCLUSIVES FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 6

NWI.COM EXCLUSIVE FOR THE BOTTOM OF A1
Subscribers
In this rapidly changing news environment, make sure your digital account is activated so you can read the latest local news. Visit nwi.com/activate to activate your account.
NWI.COM EXCLUSIVES FOR THE TOP OF A2
Photos of the Week
Find us on Instagram at @nwiphoto to see photos like this one Munster players swarming Ben Greiner after his single scored the winning run against Lake Central in the 4A sectional championship.
Homes
If you're in the market for a new abode, consider taking your search to nwi.com.