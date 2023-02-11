CROWN POINT — At NWI Comic-Con, it wasn’t unusual to talk with a fox, a dragon, a chainsaw and others. Cosplay was part of the fun.

Chris Moore and husband Nick Landers of Granger dressed as a fox and a dragon, respectively. They traveled to the Lake County Fairgrounds for a chance to dress up in their costumes and see others who enjoy doing so.

Jennifer Toth of Cedar Lake dressed as Moth Man for the con. “I’m a very shy person by nature, but when I’m in costume, I can be whoever I want to be,” she said.

Gaby Hasier of Merrillville cosplayed as Wilbur Soot, the late YouTuber. “It’s kind of fun to interpret Minecraft skins your own way,” Hasier said. It’s also time-consuming. The large black wings took 10 hours to create. Sewing a map into the lining of an overcoat took five hours.

Eileen Shea of Crown Point dressed as Technoblade from the same Dream SMP Minecraft server. She has enjoyed cosplay since 2019 but was at her first comic-con and having a good time.

“I’m a banana dressed as Batman,” Grace Hodsden of Crown Point said. Reagan Rex of Crown Point dressed as an emo pirate, adding her own style to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" fandom.

“We got it from my and her closets,” Hodsden said, after deciding on short notice to attend the gathering.

Samuel Barnhart of Lowell dressed as a character from a story he’s writing. He described Comi-Con as “pretty impressive. It’s amazing.”

Vendors offered all kinds of wares, from original artwork to Godzilla figures to comics to album art to video games to plush toys.

Justine Dillenbeck offered her illustrations in a variety of media for sale. She uses a woodburning knife to burn images into wood that is then treated with a polyurethane coating. Some of her illustrations were printed on metal as well as more traditional surfaces.

“They do pretty good,” she said. Dillenbeck exhibits her artwork at various shows, so she has developed a following.

“I’ve got a whole various fandoms that I sell work for,” she said. “I’ve got Marvel, I’ve got 'Pinky Blinders,' I’ve got 'Yu-Gi-oh!,' I’ve got 'Jurassic Park',” among others.

The sunny day was more welcome than last year’s cold and snow.

Cartoonist Art Baltazaar of Chicago drove Friday night to Crown Point to set up his exhibit, then slept 10 hours at a local hotel before returning to set out all his books.

“This is the best one ever,” he said. “People are ready to go out, ready to come in. It sounds like a party.”

“I’m having a good time doing drawings,” artist Ryan Francis of Joliet said. “I love this con. It’s great. It’s a nice, cozy convention.

“I’m making a consistent flow of sales, especially with original artwork.”

PHOTOS: Comic-Con 2023 at Lake County Fairgrounds NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun Gallery HTML code