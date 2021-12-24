NWI experts weigh in with suggestions for 2022 health resolutions

With the omicron variant surge, some are reconsidering how they go about day-to-day living.
That may mean New Year’s resolutions may once again look a bit different this year, as some rethink traditional health goals like heading to the gym.
While these resolutions are an opportunity to think more about long-term goals, experts say it’s OK to focus on the present with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic still looming. That includes drafting goals that are attainable at this time, even with the current challenges many face.
That begins with setting goals that are SMART, which stands for “specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and timebound,” says Kristal Twardy, a registered dietitian with Franciscan Health.
“This approach can help make sure the goals are clear and defined,” she says. “So rather than setting a goal like, ‘I want to be healthier’ or ‘I want to lose weight,’ try setting a goal like, ‘I want to lose 4 pounds by the end of January’ or ‘I want to eat two vegetable servings every day at dinner this week.’”
Crafting goals that embrace these SMART guidelines can help create resolutions that support overall better mental and physical health. So where do you begin? Experts say start by making one change at a time. Here are a few New Year’s resolution ideas and how to accomplish them, even during a pandemic.
Idea No. 1: Improve my immune system
If you’ve thought about ways you can improve your immune system, you’re not alone. Between coronavirus and the impending cold and flu season, improving your body’s immune response may be a top priority for you heading into the New Year.
Experts say no food or nutrient can single-handedly prevent a person from getting sick, it is an important to prime your immune system for that possibility.
“While no one food can support your immune system alone, an inadequate diet with nutrient deficiencies may have an impact on our immune system,” Twardy said.
One of the best goals to have is to eat a healthy and well-balanced diet, she says.
A person can accomplish this by taking one step a time to change a diet. For example, Twardy advises to focus on nutrient-dense, fiber-rich foods.
“Aim for at least half your grains to be whole grains,” she said.
Lisa Wright, a registered dietitian and nutritionist with Healthy 4 Life, Advanced Weight Loss Center, Community Healthcare System, advises to forget eating “trendy” and instead focus on eating “colorfully.”
This simple change can provide the necessary micronutrients the body needs to pump up its immune system.
“Honestly, there is not one super food or nutrient to rely on, but rather the interaction of the harmonic interaction between many micronutrients,” Wright said. “So look at everything you are going to eat with a colorful eye.”
Some example include:
● Red apples, cherries, peppers and tomatoes
● Yellow bananas, peppers, lemon and squash
● Green kale, salad mix, spinach, tea and avocado
● Orange cantaloupe, carrots, oranges and yams
● Blue or purple blueberries, cabbage, grapes and eggplant
● White, tan or brown mushrooms, nuts, garlic, ginger, seeds and whole grains
Idea No. 2: Be more selective when ordering food
While some prefer to dine-in, others may opt for to-go orders or delivery orders in order to avoid crowds. There’s one additional benefit to opting for the latter, says Kathryn Lipari, a registered dietitian and nutritionist with Healthy 4 Life, Advanced Weight Loss Center, Community Healthcare System.
“Eating to-go or delivery gives you a wonderful opportunity to take your time when placing your order,” she said.
This gives you time to make special requests to make the meal more healthful or to take a closer look at the menu, Lipari said.
“Look for nutritional information on the company’s website and beware of items with excessive calories per serving, more than 500 calories per serving, or excessive fat, carbohydrates or sodium amounts,” she said.
Ask for sauces and toppings on the side as well.
“What is put on top of your food may often contain more calories than the foot itself,” Lipari said. “Putting sauces and toppings on the side puts you in charge of how many added calories of fat, sugar or sodium you are putting on your food.”
Look for selections that are baked, roasted, grilled or steamed, Twardy says.
“Terms like crunchy, crisp, battered or breaded can be a sign to avoid,” she said.
Another benefit to take-out or pickup is the ability to take a meal home and add your own healthy sides to help balance the meal.
“For example, we can steam some broccoli or have an apple with our meal,” Twardy said. Consider taking your food out of the to-go container and using your own plate, she adds.
“We know restaurants often give us way too much food,” she said. “When we plate that food, it can help us eat an appropriate portion and we can leave the extras for another meal.”
Idea No. 3: Improve your fitness using what you have around you
While experts say it’s important to make measurable goals when you’re wanting to improve your fitness routine, those goals don’t need to revolve around attending a gym.
Alyssa Halliar, an exercise physiologist with Community Healthcare System, says the internet and smartphones have revolutionized the non-gym fitness space.
“In addition to a host of social media fitness celebrities offering their followers fitness workouts, the internet has a wealth of sites like Sworkit or YouTube workouts that can be accessed with the click of your mouse or touch of your finger,” she said.
With several fitness apps available, it’s difficult to hit a plateau, Halliar said.
“Much of today’s home workout equipment connects to the internet and offers virtual classes to help you stay motivated and engaged while staying away from the gym,” she said.
Not into apps or other online tools used in fitness today? No problem, Halliar says.
“If you are not into any of that tech stuff, you can just go the traditional home fitness routine and lace up some sneakers or boots and hit a local park or trail, walk around the block and then grab some household items like gallons of laundry detergent while climbing stairs or sitting in chairs to add some resistance to your routine,” she said.
Halliar says it’s important to remember to check with your health care provider for recommendations and clearance to embark on the program of your choice.
Idea No. 4: Focus on mental health well-being
Worry and dread have been common feelings during the pandemic, and experts say there are several resolutions you can make to help you navigate this uncertain time and focus on your own mental health well-being.
Certified health coach Debi Pillarella says small acts like focusing on listening to more uplifting, inspirational podcasts or scheduling “you time” can help make a difference.
“Just as you schedule your appointments and to-dos, it is even more important to carve out some time for you,” she said. “Make time for a massage, manicure, walk in nature, going to the movies or anything else that helps uplift your spirits.”
Pillarella, who serves as manager of Bariatric Services, Healthy 4 Life Advanced Weight Loss Center with the Community Healthcare System, suggests a resolution that focuses on surround oneself with positive.
“Look around you and pay attention to where you live, work, play,” she said. “If everything around you is negative, it may be hard to be positive.”
Other ideas that can be crafted into resolutions include learning something new to break the boredom of the day, downloading an app that offers soothing music or breathing exercises that is listened to everyday, or increasing the amount of time you volunteer.
“Volunteering can aid in giving you purpose and helping those less fortunate,” Pillarella said.
Another resolution could be to create a “Thankful Thursday ritual,” she said.
“Every Thursday, or any other day you prefer, take a moment to call, text, email or speak a word of thanks to someone in your life,” Pillarella said. “Whether a family member, friend, co-worker or even the person in the grocery store who let you cut in line, giving gratitude can help individuals feel positive emotions and improve their mental health.”
Most importantly, Pillarella suggests setting a resolution that allows yourself to ask for help when needed.
“In today’s especially stressful times, it is OK to ask for help,” she said. “There are many wonderful resources in our communities as well as online that offer mental health support to those in need.”
