NWI experts weigh in with suggestions for 2022 health resolutions

This gives you time to make special requests to make the meal more healthful or to take a closer look at the menu, Lipari said.

“Look for nutritional information on the company’s website and beware of items with excessive calories per serving, more than 500 calories per serving, or excessive fat, carbohydrates or sodium amounts,” she said.

Ask for sauces and toppings on the side as well.

“What is put on top of your food may often contain more calories than the foot itself,” Lipari said. “Putting sauces and toppings on the side puts you in charge of how many added calories of fat, sugar or sodium you are putting on your food.”

Look for selections that are baked, roasted, grilled or steamed, Twardy says.

“Terms like crunchy, crisp, battered or breaded can be a sign to avoid,” she said.

Another benefit to take-out or pickup is the ability to take a meal home and add your own healthy sides to help balance the meal.

“For example, we can steam some broccoli or have an apple with our meal,” Twardy said. Consider taking your food out of the to-go container and using your own plate, she adds.