Coming in 2020, the new LaPorte Hospital has been designed in collaboration with the community. The new design is comfortable for patients and staff alike, with easy access, a convenient layout and a full array of acute care hospital services.
The new Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital is shown. The $243 million hospital at Interstate 94 and U.S. 421 opened this year.
Tony Martin, The Times
Coming in 2020, the new LaPorte Hospital has been designed in collaboration with the community. The new design is comfortable for patients and staff alike, with easy access, a convenient layout and a full array of acute care hospital services.