NWI nurse recognized for cancer care

A Northwest Indiana nurse is being recognized for her efforts to ensure patients with a rare type of cancer receive the care they need.

CURE magazine recently awarded Dyer resident Jessica Kelley as a runner-up for its 2021 Extraordinary Healer Award for Oncology Nursing award. The recognition honors exceptional nurses for their efforts in the oncology community.

Kelley, a transplant coordinator at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, was instrumental in establishing Rush as a national leader for patients with fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

“Fibrolamellar HCC is a rare liver cancer that impacts the lives of young adults,” Kelley said.

Approximately 200 new cases are diagnosed worldwide each year. In the early stages of the disease, patients often have no symptoms. By the time the cancer is found, it may have already spread beyond the liver, according to the Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation.

Because so few are impacted by the disease, there are few places for patients to seek treatment.

“There are very few medical centers that know about fibro and even less that know how to manage it,” she said.