NWI Oilmen game canceled

  • Updated
Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Oilmen's Friday game canceled: The field conditions at Oil City Stadium and an unfavorable forecast led to the cancellation of Friday’s scheduled game between the Northwest Indiana Oilmen and Joliet Generals. The Oilmen return at 7:10 p.m. Saturday for a home game against the Southland Vikings.

PRO GOLF

Watson overcomes snapped driver at Travelers: We pause now to fondly remember Bubba Watson’s neon pink driver, which broke apart mid-swing on the second tee in the Travelers Championship on Friday. And, if the three-time Travelers winner is going to have luck like this over the weekend, please spare a thought for the rest of the field at the TPC River Highlands, too. Watson recovered after snapping his driver to make birdie at No. 2 on his way to a second straight 66 that left him at 8 under, one stroke behind 36-hole leader Jason Day. “It was a perfect tee shot right down the middle. Chipped it in there and made the putt for birdie,” Watson said wryly. “Ho-hum.”

Stricker opens 5-shot lead: Steve Stricker increased his lead to five strokes Friday in the Senior Players Championship, following an opening 7-under 63 with a 68 at breezy Firestone. The 54-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain had a 9-under 131 total on the difficult South Course, playing bogey-free for the first two rounds. “It was a little bit more of a grind today,” Stricker said. “I didn’t make a bogey, but I made a couple good saves for pars that kept the round going. Only two birdies. I didn’t really capitalize on a couple of the good shots that I hit in there today.”

Korda ties Women's PGA record with 63: Nelly Korda realized there were low scores available Friday at Atlanta Athletic Club. For the longest time, she couldn't find them in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. And then the birdies came in bushels, one after another, six straight to close her second round that put her in the record book with a 9-under 63 and gave her a one-shot lead over Lizette Salas going into the weekend. “Golf is easy when you have days like this,” Korda said. “But it's not always like this.”

AUTO RACING

NASCAR champion Jack Ingram dies at 84: Jack Ingram, a hard-hosed, hot-tempered racer who won five NASCAR championships and more than 300 races, has died, the NASCAR Hall of Fame said Friday. He was 84. No details were released by the Hall of Fame. A 2014 inductee, Ingram lived in the Asheville area and had been hospitalized in May. “Jack was a fixture at short tracks across the Southeast most days of the week, racing anywhere and everywhere. He dominated the Late Model Sportsman division like few others,” NASCAR chairman Jim France said. “Jack was an ‘old school racer’ and his work on his own car helped propel him to victory lane hundreds of times. Of our current 58 NASCAR Hall of Fame members, he is one of only six that was elected based on his career and contributions in the grassroots level of our sport.” Nicknamed the “Iron Man” for his relentless pursuit on the race track, Ingram dominated NASCAR Sportsman competition during the 1970s. He won three consecutive championships from 1972 to 1974 and continued to compete when the series underwent a transformation and became what is now known as the Xfinity Series.

