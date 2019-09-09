Seven of our Region's most talented chefs are bringing all the heat of their culinary creativity to bear in a pressure-cooker of a live competition, and we want you to be a part of it.
For most of the summer, you've met a new leading Northwest Indiana chef each Sunday on the cover of your Lifestyle section or on nwi.com. These profiles have showcased the names and faces behind the fare at some of the Region's hottest microbreweries and gastropubs.
On Sept. 21, each of these chefs will draw chopping knives and go head to head in the first South Shore Chefs of Steel live cooking competition at Crown Point's Bulldog Park.
The event is free.
For weeks, you've learned what makes these chefs sizzle through incredible profiles, both in print and online, and through some of the most incredible recipes for the chefs' signature dishes.
Over those weeks, our collective mouths have watered over a dish of rich elk chops, tangy green chili enchiladas, a towering seafood boil and so many other delicacies more reminiscent of fine dining than pub fare.
From 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21, a Saturday, the culinary wizards behind these dishes will compete in three different heats, after which a first South Shore Chef of Steel champion will be crowned.
The event at Bulldog Park will take on a family festival atmosphere, with food vendors, prizes and, of course, the heated competition between the chefs on full public display.
Just bring a nonperishable can or boxed food item, which we'll donate to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, so you can register for the grand prize — a new kitchen package from Nason's Appliance in Crown Point.
The Times also will be live-streaming the action to our website and Facebook page, so be sure to tune in if you can't be there in person.
Today's special section recaps all of our Chefs of Steel, with the original profiles and recipes.
They're the names you need to know for the best in flavor, presentation and creativity in Region pub dining.
At the competition, each of the chefs' signature dishes, which are featured in this section, complete with recipes, will be judged in a first round of the competition.
Those flavorful explosions also live on the menus at our Chefs of Steel restaurants.
The winner of the signature dish round will automatically move on to the champion's round.
Then two heats, each pitting three chefs against one another, will determine the final two chefs to move on to the champion's round.
The heats will include themes of Irish Pub, Surf-n-Turf and Gourmet Burger & Side.
Each heat will allow the chefs 45 minutes to prepare, plate and present their best efforts to three celebrity judges, whom you also will meet in this special section. The judges are leading members of the Region culinary scene.
If you're like the millions of Americans who ravenously view popular cable and network cooking shows like "Iron Chef," "MasterChef" and "Beat Bobby Flay," you'll love this upcoming event.
Jewel-Osco is sponsoring our Chefs of Steel and providing an incredible pantry of fresh food and spices.
Nasons is supplying cooking stations complete with stoves, ovens and refrigerators, and Gus Beck's Ace Hardware will round out each station with a gas grill.
The only remaining ingredient is you.
Please join us Sept. 21 at Crown Point's Bulldog Park for this incredible showcase of Region culinary prowess.