Annual Fallen officer
memorial set for Saturday
HIGHLAND — The Fraternal Order of Police Donald R. Sheppard Lodge No. 122 will host its annual memorial service for fallen officers Saturday.
The service will start at 9 a.m. in front of the Highland Police Department, 3315 Ridge Road.
In the event of inclement weather, the service will be moved into the Police Department’s Community Room.
Highland Officers Donald Sheppard and Robert Markley, both of whom lost their lives in the line of duty, and all former Highland Police officers who are now deceased will be honored.
— Times Staff
---------
Man sentenced to 5 years
after selling heroin to cops
HAMMOND — After selling heroin to police, a man was sentenced to 5 years in prison after officers found a firearm in his car, courts say.
Bruce Williams, 48, of Gary, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch. Williams was sentenced to five years in prison followed by two years of supervised release.
On Oct. 24, 2017, Williams sold heroin to police in Lake Station, court records said. After the sale, police found a handgun in William's vehicle.
The investigation was a joint effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group, the Indiana State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
— Anna Ortiz
-----
Indiana dismissing charges
against cops in beating case
ELKHART — Indiana prosecutors are setting aside their case against two police officers who were caught on video repeatedly punching a handcuffed man so that a federal case against them can proceed.
The Elkhart County prosecutor's office announced Thursday that state charges brought last year against Cory Newland and Joshua Titus are being dismissed following a request from federal prosecutors.
A federal grand jury in March indicted the Elkhart police officers on a charge of depriving Mario Ledesma of his rights through excessive force. Police video shows them punching Ledesma after he spat at Newland while sitting handcuffed in a chair at the police station in January 2018.
Newland and Titus were placed on unpaid administrative leave following the federal indictment. Elkhart is in northern Indiana, 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Chicago.
— AP