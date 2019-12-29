2 men argue, exchange
gunfire in parking
lot, police say
HAMMOND — Witnesses say two men began arguing with each other and exchanged gunfire in a Hammond parking lot early Sunday.
Police responded around 2:15 a.m. to the scene in the 2100 block of Summer Street. Officers located one victim, who was identified as a 28-year-old East Chicago man. He was transported to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
Later, another victim walked into the same hospital with gunshot wounds that occurred at the same location. The victim was identified as a 26-year-old Gary man, Kellogg said.
The conditions of both men are unknown, Kellogg said.
An investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Police Detective Sgt. James Onohan at 219-852-2997.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boy hurt in accidental
gunfire at Illinois
gun range, police say
OAK FOREST, Ill. — A boy was wounded in accidental gun fire at a suburban Chicago gun range, police said.
A boy and his father were in a showroom at Eagle Sports Range on Saturday afternoon when someone accidentally discharged a firearm, according to Oak Forest police.
The boy was hit in the stomach with a ricochet, authorities said. His injuries weren't considered life-threatening.
Officials with Eagle Sports Range had no comment.
No further details were immediately available.
Oak Forest police were investigating.
Associated Press
Carjacking suspect, 19,
shot by police in
critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man allegedly carrying a rifle was in critical condition after being shot by Indianapolis police, authorities said
The man, identified as Isaiah Batteast, was suspected in a carjacking. He faced preliminary charges of attempted robbery and carrying a handgun without a license, police said.
Police were called to an attempted carjacking early Saturday in a residential area of the city. Officers allegedly encountered two suspects around 3:30 a.m. and ordered Batteast to drop the rifle he was carrying. Police said he refused and officers shot to disarm him.
The other suspect was a juvenile who complied with officer commansd and was taken into custody.
No listed phone number for Batteast could be located Sunday. It was immediately unclear if he had an attorney.
No police officers were injured in the confrontation.
The department’s Critical Incident Response Team and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the shooting.
Associated Press