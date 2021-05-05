Oakley
Meet Oakley He just came to us from one of our rescue partners in rural Texas with his 4 other... View on PetFinder
During the argument over the food's packaging, the woman loaded the gun, telling employees she wasn't worried about going to jail or who she shot, police said.
At this time, Town Marshal Dan Ball said it is suspected to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The group had made the trip from southern Indiana to Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.'s home in response to McDermott's condemnation of an anti-Joe Biden flag containing an expletive.
The party ended when defendant Arma J. Wright shot Jeremy Adams, 35, of Gary, to death and wounded a mutual friend of Adams and Wright, documents allege.
The town is looking to shake up its leadership in the coming months.
Eriberto J. Flores, of East Chicago, is accused of shooting the teen in the face, causing life-threatening wounds.
UPDATE: Franciscan Health Hammond Hospital to be shrunk to a tenth its size: 'This is an extremely sad day for Hammond'
Franciscan Health plans to significantly downsize and demolish a portion of one of the largest and longest-running hospitals in Northwest Indiana, which will be reduced to a fraction of its size.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is extending his declaration of a statewide public health emergency due to COVID-19 through at least the end of May.
"He has a lot of flags. Personally, I just hope he takes this one down and puts another on in its place, and God bless America," said Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.
Lake County Sheriff's police are working to corroborate witness statements. and the investigation is ongoing.