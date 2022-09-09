Obeying the Law

The Law of Total Tricks says that the number of trumps both sides have in their best suit equals the number of tricks available. So in today's deal, 19 tricks should be won at heart and spade contracts.

Say South judges correctly that there are 19 total trumps. Then he might double West's four spades. If South can make five hearts, four spades doubled will go down two — so says the Law — and North-South will be plus 300, a decent result.

In real life, South bid five hearts. He took the ace of spades, led a diamond to dummy, lost a trump finesse, won West's club shift and drew trumps. Eventually, he lost a diamond and a club to East for down one. Since four spades would have been down one, was the Law on target?

End play

South makes five hearts. After he takes the ace of clubs, he ruffs a spade, leads a trump to dummy, ruffs a spade and exits with a club. The defender who wins is end-played.

The Law often fails at high levels. And deals are played at the table, not in theory.

Daily question

You hold: S 8 5 3 H Q 9 4 3 D K Q 8 2 C A 3. The dealer, at your left, opens one club. Two passes follow. What do you say?

ANSWER: If your right-hand opponent had opened one club, you would pass; the high-card strength and distribution to act in the direct position would be lacking. But in the "balancing" seat, double. You mustn't sell out to one club when your partner is marked with some strength and you may have a game. Balancing actions may be shaded.