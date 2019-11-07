Regina S. Dekker (nee Pilkins);CEDAR LAKE, IN 

James "Jim" Fauth;HIGHLAND, IN 

Lewis B. Grasty;ST. JOHN, IN

Patricia Wrona (nee O'Rourke);SCHERERVILLE, IN

Marlene E. Fladeland;LANSING, IL

Geraldine "Geri" McDaniel;VALPARAISO, IN

Rochelle Sharon Nolen;PORTER, IN

Marion (Bacon) Quint

Mark David DiSanto;HAMMOND, IN

Mary "Jane" Oakwood;VALPARAISO, IN

Kerry E. Barne; VALPARAISO, IN

Harold Reid;CROWN POINT, IN

Virginia "Susie" Ann (Metz) Heusing;GRIFFITH, IN 

Donald B. Rippe;PORTER COUNTY, IN

Ramona Ramirez;HAMMOND, IN 

Royce A. Peterson;HOBART, IN 

