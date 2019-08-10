Calvin R. Thornberry;CROWN POINT, IN
Norma F. Wilson;PORTAGE, IN
Robert "Bob" L. Novak;BLOOMINGTON, IL
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Raymond E. White Sr. "Big Ray";CROWN POINT, IN
John P. Ivanick;LOWELL, IN
Calvin R. Thornberry;CROWN POINT, IN
Norma F. Wilson;PORTAGE, IN
Robert "Bob" L. Novak;BLOOMINGTON, IL
Raymond E. White Sr. "Big Ray";CROWN POINT, IN
John P. Ivanick;LOWELL, IN
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Senior Copy Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.