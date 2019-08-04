Michael Paul Mandas;MARIETTA, GA

Betty Jean Perry (nee White);HESSVILLE, IN

Dorothy B. Hoevet;CROWN POINT, IN

George Taseff;VALPARAISO, IN

Christine "Chris" Reid;MERRILLVILLE, IN

Dorothy Hall;HOBART, IN

Kiel F. Marckese;CROWN POINT, IN

Louis C. Bejec M.D. FACS;VALPARAISO, IN

Lynwood E. "Earl" Pressley;VALPARAISO, IN

Donald J. Goldman;MUNSTER, IN

Evelyn L. Pulaski (nee Wojciechowski);SOUTH HOLLAND, IL

Allan J. Kasper;MERRILLVILLE/EAST CHICAGO, IN

Iris J. Theis (nee Viant)

Taddian Davis (nee Estill);HAMMOND, IN

