Obit index

Thomas J. Maloney, Jr.
Annie Belle Dillard-Watts;GARY, IN
Peter Comerford;SCHERERVILLE, IN
Patricia Lou Manwaring (nee Pearman);CROWN POINT, IN
Barbara Nancy Kasper;WESTFIELD, IN
Richard R. Osterman;HAYWARD, WI
Vernon E. Carlson;CROWN POINT, IN
Ronald L. Lorenz;NEW LENOX, IL
Virginia Sue Hill;HAMMOND, IN
Elizabeth "Betty" A. DeJong (nee Van De Werken);LANSING, IL
Gladys Hembree Atchison (nee Messer);CROWN POINT, IN
