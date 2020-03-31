Obit index

Obit index

Thomas J. Maloney, Jr.

Annie Belle Dillard-Watts;GARY, IN

Peter Comerford;SCHERERVILLE, IN

Patricia Lou Manwaring (nee Pearman);CROWN POINT, IN

Barbara Nancy Kasper;WESTFIELD, IN

Richard R. Osterman;HAYWARD, WI

Vernon E. Carlson;CROWN POINT, IN

Ronald L. Lorenz;NEW LENOX, IL

Virginia Sue Hill;HAMMOND, IN

Elizabeth "Betty" A. DeJong (nee Van De Werken);LANSING, IL

Gladys Hembree Atchison (nee Messer);CROWN POINT, IN

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts