on the air new one

Friday
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m., AFL: Richmond at Port Adelaide, Preliminary Final FS2
3:30 a.m. (Saturday), AFL: Geelong at Brisbane, Preliminary Final FS2
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: The Speediatrics 150, Kansas Speedway FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
5 p.m., Syracuse at North Carolina ACCN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m., Southern Methodist at Tulane ESPN
8:30 p.m., Brigham Young at Houston ESPN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m., Duke at Clemson ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m., Boston College at Syracuse ACCN
4 p.m., Texas at Kansas State ESPNU
6 p.m., Pittsburgh at Notre Dame ESPNU
6 p.m., Tennessee at Kentucky SECN
GOLF
6:30 a.m., EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Second Round, Fairmont St. Andrews GOLF
Noon, PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course
4 p.m., PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Second Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m., Denton Guyer (Texas) at Southlake Carroll (Texas) ESPN2
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m., NYRA: America's Day at the Races FS2
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m., Lotte at NC ESPN2
2:55 a.m. (Saturday), Kia at LG ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
5:07 p.m., American League Championship Series: Houston/Tampa Bay at San Diego (if necessary) TBS
8:08 p.m., National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers/Atlanta at Arlington FS1
RUGBY
3:30 a.m., NRL: Melbourne vs. Canberra, Preliminary Final, Milton, Australia FS1
3:30 a.m. (Saturday), NRL: Penrith at South Sydney, Preliminary Final FS1
SWIMMING
9 a.m., ISL: The N 1, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary CBSSN
TENNIS
3 a.m., Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Quarterfinals; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin TENNIS
4 a.m. (Saturday), Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Semifinals TENNIS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!