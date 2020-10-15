 Skip to main content
on the air new one

  • Updated

Friday

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3:30 a.m., AFL: Richmond at Port Adelaide, Preliminary Final FS2

3:30 a.m. (Saturday), AFL: Geelong at Brisbane, Preliminary Final FS2

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: The Speediatrics 150, Kansas Speedway FS1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

5 p.m., Syracuse at North Carolina ACCN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m., Southern Methodist at Tulane ESPN

8:30 p.m., Brigham Young at Houston ESPN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m., Duke at Clemson ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m., Boston College at Syracuse ACCN

4 p.m., Texas at Kansas State ESPNU

6 p.m., Pittsburgh at Notre Dame ESPNU

6 p.m., Tennessee at Kentucky SECN

GOLF

6:30 a.m., EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Second Round, Fairmont St. Andrews GOLF

Noon, PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course

4 p.m., PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Second Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course GOLF 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m., Denton Guyer (Texas) at Southlake Carroll (Texas) ESPN2

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m., NYRA: America's Day at the Races FS2

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m., Lotte at NC ESPN2

2:55 a.m. (Saturday), Kia at LG ESPN2

MLB BASEBALL

5:07 p.m., American League Championship Series: Houston/Tampa Bay at San Diego (if necessary) TBS

8:08 p.m., National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers/Atlanta at Arlington FS1

RUGBY

3:30 a.m., NRL: Melbourne vs. Canberra, Preliminary Final, Milton, Australia FS1

3:30 a.m. (Saturday), NRL: Penrith at South Sydney, Preliminary Final FS1

SWIMMING

9 a.m., ISL: The N 1, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary CBSSN

TENNIS

3 a.m., Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Quarterfinals; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin TENNIS

4 a.m. (Saturday), Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Semifinals TENNIS

