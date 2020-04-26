Once upon a discard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Once upon a time there lived a poor broom maker who also happened to play bridge. He was much better at making brooms. When he was declarer and had a choice of two lines of play, he always chose the losing line.

Pitying him, his fairy godmother gave him a magic coin.

"When you have two possible plays," the FG said, "flip the coin. Decide that heads indicates one play, tails the other. The coin will tell you what to do."

All went well for a year and a day, and then came today's deal. Our hero found himself at six hearts, and West led the king of diamonds. If trumps split 1-1, South would only need a third trick in a black suit. But if West had a trump trick, South might need an end play plus good luck.

South wondered what to discard on dummy's ace of diamonds. To discard from the wrong black suit might cost a winner. So South took out his magic coin. He decided that heads meant to discard a spade, tails a club. But when South flipped, the coin landed on edge and bounced out the window and down a manhole.

Luckily, South was a believer in omens. He decided that he wasn't meant to discard at all. So South ruffed the ace of diamonds and took the ace of trumps. When East showed out, South exited with a trump.

West was stuck. If he led a black suit, South would get four tricks in that suit and 12 in all. When West led another diamond, South threw a spade from dummy, ruffed in his hand, took the top spades and ruffed a spade. When the queen fell, his jack was good for the 12th trick.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0