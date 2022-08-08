One charged after gunfire causes Valpo-area families to take cover in their homes, police say

CENTER TOWNSHIP — A couple residents of the Aberdeen area told police they took cover with their children after hearing several gunshots going off in their area south of Valparaiso.
Porter County police later took local resident Marcus Kirk, 24, into custody on allegations of repeatedly shooting a handgun inside his apartment, resulting in at least one round exiting the building, according to the incident report.
County police said they were called out at 10:13 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Marcliffe Drive in reference to reports of gunfire.
One resident said she was in bed when she heard six to 10 gunshots, followed by her children running into her room, according to police.
Another resident reported playing video games with his children when he heard the gunfire.
"He gathered his family together for safety," police said.
The resident reportedly told police he looked out his window and saw a man, "running up and down the walkway acting erratically."
Police said they visited a nearby apartment unit suspected in connection with the shootings and a woman said a man, later identified as Kirk, came home very intoxicated and began shooting at the wall, striking a gas fireplace. He then dropped the gun, fled outside and began running around outside the apartment complex.
Officers found several bullet holes in the gas fireplace and glass door shattered, according to the incident report. The woman led police to the AR-15 pistol, which had a live round in the chamber.
Police said they confronted Kirk in the shower and he "began rambling speaking gibberish." Kirk reportedly denied shooting any guns that night in the apartment.
Kirk was taken to the Porter County jail and was later charged with a felony count of criminal recklessness while shooting a firearm into a building, records show.
