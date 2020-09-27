A beam of hope for breast cancer patients, Region survivor says

It is far more fascinating than frightening.
Proton beam therapy is a relatively new treatment option for cancer patients, a decision based, among other things, on the condition of the patient, needs and genetics.
I learned of that option late last year during a consultation with specialists in the Radiation/Oncology Department at the Mayo Clinic.
A biopsy indicated my invasive ductal cancer had not spread to the lymph nodes, so based on an earlier consultation with the team, that likely meant a lupectomy and radiation would be the prescribed protocol.
Gratefully, that was the case.
Surgery went well. When I returned for my post-surgery checkup, my team discussed my treatment options.
One of the first decisions specialists make after the diagnosis is whether radiation is appropriate. Mayo offers a wide range, including traditional radiation and proton beam.
Precise tumor targeting
They said more than half of all people with cancer receive radiation therapy. It works. But it also directs intense energy at both healthy and cancerous cells.
Proton therapy is more precise, they said. It uses the positively charged particles in an atom (protons) that release their energy within the target — the tumor. AND it does so with pinpoint accuracy. The beam directed at the patient's tumor is the size of a pencil point.
That is a significant advantage.
The proton beam treatment process takes a fraction of the time of traditional radiation. Traditional radiation is generally administered five days a week for six weeks. Proton beam therapy is administered over three- or five-day sessions lasting about 45 minutes each.
Proton beam it was.
Before treatment could begin I needed to be "mapped" so the beam could hit the target precisely.
Guided by X-rays and scans from my surgery, radiologists placed me on a table and tattooed three marks where the beams needed to align.
I was ready for treatment the next day.
Synchrotron generates beam
The radiologists explained what happens during the procedure.
The source of the proton beam is extracted from a massive piece of equipment called a synchrotron. It takes up two floor of the center built especially to house it. It's about the weight of a jumbo jet and the size of a family car.
It and four treatment rooms sit in a maze-like concrete bunker, for lack of a better description.
The proton beam starts with water. The hydrogen atom is removed from the water molecule. It is modified to carry an electric charge and zapped to the synchroton, which uses massive magnets to accelerate the protons to two-thirds the speed of light.
The protons travel down the beam line into the treatment room, where gantries deliver the treatment, rotating around the patient who is lying on a central table.
I was fascinated. I changed into a hospital gown, was placed precisely where the overhead green beams had me marked and waited my turn.
Four members of the treatment team worked from behind an enclosed room.
"We're next in line for the beam," one called out to me, the excitement clear in her voice. Even though the Mayo Clinic has been doing the procedure for maybe 10 years or so, the team is as enthusiastic as if each session were the first.
No side effects
There was a clicking noise as the beam was released, my only indication treatment had begun. There were no side effects. Absolutely nothing.
The whole process took about 45 minutes, the longest part of which was changing into a hospital gown and being precisely aligned with the beam. The actual treatment took less than two minutes.
I wrapped up my treatments in three days and in less than three hours.
As I was preparing to head back to change, my beam team presented with me a "graduation" gift — a pin with a sapphire blue stone that said "Hope. Radiation Oncology."
"And don't forget to ring the bell," they told me.
Patients undergoing radiation ring a bell when their last treatment is completed. It's a sign of congratulations. Those awaiting treatment understand the significance.
I confess I almost felt guilty ringing it after a treatment that took a couple of days. I felt fine.
Then again, that's the wonder of proton beam therapy. It truly offers a beam of hope.
Sharon Ross is a 47-year employee of The Times and a breast cancer survivor. The opinions are the writer's
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!