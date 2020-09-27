A beam of hope for breast cancer patients, Region survivor says

The protons travel down the beam line into the treatment room, where gantries deliver the treatment, rotating around the patient who is lying on a central table.

I was fascinated. I changed into a hospital gown, was placed precisely where the overhead green beams had me marked and waited my turn.

Four members of the treatment team worked from behind an enclosed room.

"We're next in line for the beam," one called out to me, the excitement clear in her voice. Even though the Mayo Clinic has been doing the procedure for maybe 10 years or so, the team is as enthusiastic as if each session were the first.

No side effects

There was a clicking noise as the beam was released, my only indication treatment had begun. There were no side effects. Absolutely nothing.

The whole process took about 45 minutes, the longest part of which was changing into a hospital gown and being precisely aligned with the beam. The actual treatment took less than two minutes.

I wrapped up my treatments in three days and in less than three hours.