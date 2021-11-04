After being homeless while pregnant, my baby is a miracle but nobody should go through that

Micah is a miracle baby. Three years ago, my daughter, Moriah, passed away shortly after her birth. Moriah had a chromosome disease and most babies with that disease don’t make it, but the whole time I was pregnant with her, I had in the back of my mind that she was going to be okay.

After she was born, I stayed with her in the NICU for three weeks, not showering and barely eating.

When she passed away, I worried that I would never have a baby that would survive. So, Micah is a miracle.

But he was also a miracle because I lost my housing — and nearly lost him — while I was pregnant. Micah’s dad and I were living in an apartment in Indianapolis. I helped make ends meet working at a fast-food chain. Burglaries began happening at the apartment and on two occasions someone kicked in our door.

During one of the burglaries, our television was stolen. It got so bad that the management told me I had to move because they didn’t want to find me dead, and due to this chaos, the landlord sold the property.

But there was no place I could afford to go.