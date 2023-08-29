Last year, it was the weekend before Memorial Day when common sense took a holiday in New York. As I reported in this space 10 days later, “After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, (the Brooklyn Half Marathon) started on May 21 at 7 a.m. The temperature then was only 62 degrees, but the relative humidity was 96%, as 20,000 runners started their 13.1-mile trek.”

An hour and 41 minutes later, David Reichman, 32, had traversed a course where the mercury ranged between the low 60s and high 70s, depending on proximity to the nearby ocean. Moments later he collapsed and could not be revived. Before the morning ended, another 15 runners would be hospitalized with five initially reported to be in serious condition.

Later that day, New York City would issue a heat advisory as the temperature climbed to match the humidity.

At least the organizers were consistent, going forward with the event in 2022 when exertional heat illness was a genuine danger and postponing it in 2020 and 2021 for fear of a virus that posed no danger of being transmitted outside during the day.

Granted, we were learning as we went along in 2020 but by 2021, the NFL had already determined the COVID-19 never crossed the line of scrimmage in any of its games.

This year, with summer coming to a close, intelligence went absent across the Atlantic. Last week, organizers of the Ironman Cork in Youghal, Co. Cork, Ireland, went forward with their event a day late, despite the persistence of stormy conditions that had caused the initial postponement.

Due to what were judged to be hazardous water conditions, Triathlon Ireland refused to sanction the race. It may have started 50 minutes late – due to organizers shortening the course from 3.8 km to 1.9 km – but start it did despite pounding waves. By the time it was over, two swimmers had lost their lives.

Endurance races are dangerous enough even when the weather is ideal. When it the weather is not safe, a higher authority should be able to override organizers who may have a vested financial interest in avoiding cancellation. Sadly, Triathlon Ireland may have been the sanctioning body but it had no legal standing to stop the contest.

While stormy seas were the issue in Ireland, heat is usually the weather-related culprit at this time of year in the United States. Kudos to high school administrators in districts across the Calumet Region who postponed outdoor after-school athletic practices and contests last Wednesday and Thursday when heat index records were being set.

Unfortunately, such wisdom was in short supply at the University of the Cumberlands (Kentucky) in August of 2020 and at Ft. Scott Community College (Kansas) in August of 2021.

As I reported in that May 31 column of last year, Cumberlands wrestler Grant Brace, 20, and Ft. Scott football lineman Tirrell Williams, 19, both collapsed and died of heat stroke after punishment runs.

In the wake of the tragedies, the head coaches at both schools lost their jobs and Ft. Scott went so far as to drop its 93-year-old football program before the season even ended.

Meanwhile, the parents of both athletes filed lawsuits against the schools in question.

In March, the University of the Cumberlands and Brace’s family settled out of court, with the school agreeing to pay the family $14 million. The college also agreed to start a heat-illness training program for its athletic department while assisting Braces’s family in improving public awareness of heat illness.

Earlier this month, Williams’ mother, Natasha Washington, reached a settlement with Ft. Scott Community College. The terms were not announced.

Better administrative oversight would have prevented both incidents, saved the affected families from endless heartache, and may have saved the careers of inexperienced coaches who had no business, yet, being left in charge of a team.

Intercollegiate and interscholastic administrators should be sitting down with all of their coaches – especially the young ones – prior to the start of each school year and setting clear safety-related expectations while explaining the consequences for not meeting those expectations. Having the coach complete a state-mandated series of online courses in not sufficient.

During these conversations, administrators should be sure their coaches understand the following:

• most high school and many college athletes will arrive at practice already dehydrated;

• among a large group, one is sure to be ill with either gastrointestinal upset or a fever induced by an upper respiratory infection;

• one or more are likely to be taking a stimulant — prescribed or otherwise;

• one in 10 African American players will have sickle cell trait;

• water should never be denied or limited;

• heat advisories should be followed precisely;

• running should never be used as a punishment.

Before they ever take the field with a team, new coaches should have reviewed and practiced the school’s venue-specific emergency action plan. Because, no matter how conscientious a coach is when looking after his or her players, medical emergencies will still arise – even at a school like USC.

More on the Trojans’ Bronny James and his heart condition next week.

