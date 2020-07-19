BRIAN HOWEY: Virtual vote hid GOP's 'floor fight' for AG nod

He reached out to an old friend, state Sen. Erin Houchin, to organize the strategy. He said that Houchin was one of just a few people he knew who had the organizational skills the task demanded. Eleven years ago, Houchin became 9th Congressional District Republican chair when she was nine months pregnant, winning the chair on Saturday and delivering her son, Graham, the following Monday.

“She’s as serious as a heart attack when she puts her mind to get something done," Rokita said.

Houchin explained: “The strategy is always we wanted people to vote for Todd on the first ballot. But we were also not shy about asking delegates to mark Todd as their second or even third choice,” Houchin said. “We knew going into this it would be a significant challenge to get to over 50% on the first ballot against an incumbent.”

Rokita made two pitches to delegates: “If they were a Hill voter, we made a hard press: ‘Hey, you really need to think this through because he is not going to make it through November.’ He was a Titanic ready to happen. And then if you were a Westercamp or Harter supporter, we acknowledged that. That credit should be given, but that doesn’t mean they can win in the fall. They were both good guys, but if you’re set on them, come back home if they don’t make it.”