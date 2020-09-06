CARTOON B for B4 Forum
It may seem like cruel poetic justice that in Whiting, the myth of the white-hat-wearing hero has again been knocked from its pedestal with the recent federal indictment of Mayor Joe Stahura.
College students on campus will behave like the 18- to 24-year-olds that they are. They will gather in groups to hang out, socialize amongst t…
Recently, I was asked to address the issues of race, justice and social unrest at the recent city of Gary Faith Leaders and Community Partners…
Institutional racism and systemic racism are terms bandied about these days without much clarity. Being 84 years of age, I have seen and lived…
I say it a lot, but I still have a lot of questions. I keep thinking, or at least hoping, that things will someday soon get back to normal. In…
Check out any professional and most college basketball teams. Their starting five, and most of their other 10 players, are Black, as is 80% of…
In 2007, our country saw an enormous uptick in bicycle sales. Just ahead of the “Great Recession,” gas prices soared to nearly $5 per gallon, …
As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, Americans are eager for a return to normalcy. And we should be: For months, our lives have been disrupted b…
I’ll never forget the call from my local post office at 6 a.m. “We’ve got a package for you, Mr. Swanson – and it’s alive!”
It is always interesting to see what the mainstream media wants to talk about from week to week. It changes often. Last week it was the unrest…