Times launches Local Marketing Grant program

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Northwest Indiana, we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

Since its inception, The Times Media Co. has partnered with local businesses across the Region to deliver its message to customers in both times of prosperity and in times of great challenge. While the COVID-19 virus has created change and difficulties for us all, the ability of our local businesses to market to their customers remains essential to their, and all of our, sustainability and recovery. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we’re firmly committed to supporting them through this grant program.

This program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses affected by COVID-19, and it will provide matching advertising grants for use in Times Media Co. print and digital publications, as well as digital and marketing services. This builds upon our existing commitment to our local business community through such successful initiatives as our Buy Local gift card program and our programs to highlight local restaurants offering carryout and delivery.