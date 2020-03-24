We'll continue to deliver your essential news

Over the past few days, I’ve been asked a number of questions regarding the availability of the printed edition of The Times if we were placed under shelter-in-place orders. While we fully support the measures being implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, effective as of 10:59 p.m. Tuesday Region time, rest assured that we will do everything possible to ensure the continued production and delivery of your newspaper.

The leadership team at The Times Media Company has been proactive in our approach to this crisis and developed extensive contingency plans to ensure that the newspaper will be delivered each morning, just like always, during this crisis.

We have made arrangements with four backup production facilities should we have to close our press and packaging departments. We have made provisions for all necessary pre-press work to be done remotely. We are actively recruiting carriers and substitutes so no matter what comes our way, we will be able to carry on!