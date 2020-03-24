We'll continue to deliver your essential news

Over the past few days, I’ve been asked a number of questions regarding the availability of the printed edition of The Times if we were placed under shelter-in-place orders. While we fully support the measures being implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, effective as of 10:59 p.m. Tuesday Region time, rest assured that we will do everything possible to ensure the continued production and delivery of your newspaper.
The leadership team at The Times Media Company has been proactive in our approach to this crisis and developed extensive contingency plans to ensure that the newspaper will be delivered each morning, just like always, during this crisis.
We have made arrangements with four backup production facilities should we have to close our press and packaging departments. We have made provisions for all necessary pre-press work to be done remotely. We are actively recruiting carriers and substitutes so no matter what comes our way, we will be able to carry on!
And, our journalists are working full time to ensure that we are able to provide the most up-to-date, accurate information both in print, and in up to the minute breaking news alerts online. Some are working from home, others are still in the field as necessary. All are encouraged to think first of their own health and safety, and to take extensive precautions to avoid scenarios that could spread the virus.
Governor Holcomb concluded his address announcing the shelter-in-place order, by doing something rare for an elected official. He took time to praise local media for the work we are doing to keep Hoosiers informed. It was a timely compliment and public recognition of the essential service we provide to the public.
We understand the importance of the work we’re doing to keep our Region informed during this crisis, and we are committed to maintaining your trust.
Chris White is the president and publisher of The Times Media Company. The opinions are the writer's.
