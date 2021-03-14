Doyle: Methodist Hospitals family continues to fight pandemic, heal communities

We will always be thankful for the support of the people of Northwest Indiana, who have shown great generosity as they suffer the pandemic’s toll on their own lives.

As the son of a nurse, I have had a life-long respect for those who devote their lives to serving and caring for others. So, my greatest admiration has been for the Methodist Hospitals family, and the way that it has pulled together as One Methodist to fight the pandemic and to protect and heal the communities we serve.

Throughout the pandemic, our physicians and staff have worked together with dedication and expertise to innovate. They found new and better ways to treat COVID patients, and to ensure that we could provide the best possible care to both COVID and non-COVOID patients.

To accomplish that, Methodist Hospitals established dedicated COVID cohort units (that we dubbed our Co-Heart units) to ensure the most effective care for those patients. We nearly doubled the number of isolation rooms in our hospitals to accommodate the regular surges in virus infections requiring hospitalization. By the end of 2020, we had cared for more than 1,300 COVID patients.