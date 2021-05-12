GUEST COMMENTARY: Prep women to run for office for the good of all

With the campaigns of 2020 barely behind us, it might seem too soon to think about the next round of elections, but it’s not.

A handful of candidates and incumbents for everything from country sheriff to U.S. Congress already have announced plans to run in 2022, and you can be sure countless others are drafting announcements.

And that means it’s the perfect time to prepare more women to step into the political arena. After all, is a representative democracy truly representative if half the population can claim only about 20% to 30% representation?

The nation has definitely made progress on gender equity in politics, with 2020 seeing record numbers of women in all 50 states running for a variety of offices.

But progress is not success, and improvement is not parity. We have a long way to go, not just for the good of women, but for the good of the nation.

Granted, more women from both major parties are participating in politics, but gaps remain. For example, data from the Center for American Women and Politics shows us that women made up only 29% of candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020, and 24% of candidates running for the U.S. Senate.