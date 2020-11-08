GUEST COMMENTARY: Benefits of sustainable transportation transcend partisan politics

Soulful experiences

The impact nature has on our souls, our experiences and our memories and our calling as a human race to protect it, is one thing we can and should be able to agree on. The air we breathe does not know or care who we voted for and it not confined to political jurisdictions.

We at South Shore Clean Cities are nonpartisan and we do not lobby. We work instead to educate our elected officials on the opportunities and challenges surrounding sustainable transportation and how we can work together toward the common good.

Many of us are hungry for that peaceful, outdoor vacation feeling that creates lasting memories now more than ever after being in our homes for months and canceling planned trips due to the pandemic.

Our vacation memories in the outdoors likely were not of areas with pollution-filled skies or swimming in contaminated waters. They were likely of blue skies and crystal clear waters and white sand beaches.