GUEST COMMENTARY: Chicagoland Arab voices silenced if Al Jazeera is weakened

Your article in the Times on Friday titled “Bahrain to allow Israel flights to UAE over its airspace” is obviously some good news for Middle East peace. However, at the same time, I am very concerned about a concerted effort by the United Arab Emirates and some members of Congress to stifle the First Amendment and try to shut down the Al Jazeera news network.

Al Jazeera is a source of news to Arab Americans throughout the Chicagoland area. When I was a member of Congress and as an Illinois state senator, I represented Chicago’s South Suburbs with thousands of Middle Eastern Americans. These constituents frequently tuned in to Al Jazeera as a preferred and unbiased news source.

When Al Jazeera was launched in 1998, the TV and internet network provided a source of news for all Middle Eastern Americans, regardless of the country they are from and what religion they practice.

With 80 bureaus around the globe, Al Jazeera is one of the largest news organizations in the world, producing video, audio and print news coverage through various media platforms in multiple languages, including Arabic and English. Al Jazeera’s journalists have won hundreds of awards from prestigious organizations — including Amnesty International and the United Nations.