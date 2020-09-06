GUEST COMMENTARY: Construction decline ripples through NWI

The loss of these wages will ripple across the Northwest Indiana economy as families are forced to reduce their spending on nonessential goods and services. For local workers and their families this has been and will continue to be a devastating time.

Lost wages and benefits

While the short-term enhanced unemployment compensation benefits have helped replace some of the lost wages these workers are seeing, the lost hourly contribution to pension and health insurance coverage is significant. And, looking forward, the enhanced employment benefits will likely end long before the construction market rebounds fully, making the lost wages more severe.

The effect of this decline in the construction activity is equally devastating to local contractor employers. The impact is being felt by contractors in two significant areas. First, many local companies who had plans for construction and maintenance projects for this year were forced to shelve those projects or at least put them on the back burner. This is particularly the case among many of the area’s large industrial companies in steel and petroleum production.