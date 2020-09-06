GUEST COMMENTARY: Construction decline ripples through NWI

Construction activity in Northwest Indiana has suffered a dramatic decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the months of March through August of this year the nonresidential construction industry has seen a decline of over 30% in hours worked by local construction workers relative to the same period in 2019.
These numbers are based on the number of hours worked by craftsmen in seven building trades unions in Northwest Indiana: Carpenters, Laborers, Ironworkers, Operating Engineers, Cement Masons, Teamsters and Technical Engineers.
The economic impacts of this decline are obviously devastating to the affected workers and their employers, but there also are significant short- and long-term economic consequences for those purchasing construction services. It has severe ripple effects across the Northwest Indiana economy.
Looking at some rough numbers just to get a sense of the magnitude of the impact of this decline in construction activity, the wage and benefit packages across these seven trades average $68.21 per hour. Just for these seven trades there have been approximately 1,400,000 fewer hours worked from March through August of the year compared to last year.
That translates to over $95 million in lost wages and benefits. This does not include the lost wages of craftsmen from other trades such as electricians, pipefitters, plumbers, sheet metal workers, boilermakers and others. With no immediate end to the pandemic in sight the loss of wages and benefits across the local construction industry is likely to measure in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
The loss of these wages will ripple across the Northwest Indiana economy as families are forced to reduce their spending on nonessential goods and services. For local workers and their families this has been and will continue to be a devastating time.
Lost wages and benefits
While the short-term enhanced unemployment compensation benefits have helped replace some of the lost wages these workers are seeing, the lost hourly contribution to pension and health insurance coverage is significant. And, looking forward, the enhanced employment benefits will likely end long before the construction market rebounds fully, making the lost wages more severe.
The effect of this decline in the construction activity is equally devastating to local contractor employers. The impact is being felt by contractors in two significant areas. First, many local companies who had plans for construction and maintenance projects for this year were forced to shelve those projects or at least put them on the back burner. This is particularly the case among many of the area’s large industrial companies in steel and petroleum production.
The drop-off in local industrial construction activity is likely driven by two factors. First, companies may be reluctant to have contractor employees inside their facilities at a time when those companies are trying to figure out how to keep their workforce safe. Having construction workers in their facilities who, by the nature of their work need to be mobile within the work site, may complicate maintenance of social distancing.
Secondly, given the overall decline in the economy, many companies are reluctant to make capital investments or to spend on routine plant and equipment maintenance needs. Unfortunately, until there is a broad economic recovery the pullback in capital and maintenance spending locally may be with us for the foreseeable future.
The second significant effect on contractor’s business operations is the loss of productivity. Two recently published studies demonstrate the significance of this problem. ELECTI - International The Foundation for Electrical Construction, Inc., a national trade association for electrical contractors, released its study, Pandemics and Construction Productivity: Quantifying the Impact, last month. The study looked at lost productivity from two aspects of a contractor’s response to the pandemic.
First, the lost productivity associated with mitigation activities. That is, time spent on preventative actions such as cleansing and disinfecting, additional training, health screenings, PPE management, job site access and added administrative work to accomplish the above. Results of the study show an 8.9% loss of hours worked on these activities. This is time which, absent the need to perform pandemic mitigation, workers would be doing actual construction work.
Productivity decline costly
The study also looked at the productivity loss caused by nonmitigation factors such as social distancing practices, off-shift work necessitated by the need for smaller crews on the work site, delayed material delivery schedules and inspection and cleaning requirements. These added activities were found to result in an additional 12.9% average productivity loss.
Combined, the labor hours spent on mitigation activities and lost productivity amount to 21.7%. This is 104 minutes of lost production in an 8-hour work day. For many contractors, a 10% reduction in productivity results in a 100% loss on project profits.
The other recently published study, Pandemics and Productivity: Quantifying the Impact, Mitigation and Productivity Impacts for the Sheet Metal, HVAC and Mechanical Contractors, found similar results. Published by the New Horizons Foundation, the report finds the combined impact of mitigation and reduced productivity amounts to a 17.9% loss of production for contractors in these fields of construction. Again, here a 10% loss in productivity results in a 100% loss of project profits. Consequently, contractors experiencing this level of productivity impact will lose 7.9% on the projects they bid on before the pandemic which are being worked on during the pandemic.
Looking forward, in the short term at least, those who purchase construction services can expect to see the cost of construction rise as contractors adjust bidding strategies to cover these additional costs.
Dewey Pearman is executive director of the Construction Advancement Foundation of Northwest Indiana. The opinions are the writer's.
