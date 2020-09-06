GUEST COMMENTARY: Despite turmoil, federal employee union shows solidarity

This Labor Day, as we look back at four years of the Trump administration, there is little to celebrate. We are in the midst of a global pandemic that has hit the United States harder than any other developed nation. More than 180,000 Americans are dead from the novel coronavirus, including members of my own union, the American Federation of Government Employees.
This year, we are once again in a moment of reckoning over racial justice in our country — a moment where the brutalities of systemic racism have been laid bare on the nightly news as Americans watch in horror.
Right now, union membership is at historic lows in this country — union density is just 10.3 percent, putting the United States among the worst OECD countries in this category. The last four years haven’t helped. The Trump administration set out with a plan to hurt labor unions and has violently executed that plan.
Even still, in the midst of all this turmoil, there have been hopeful signs of an America and a labor movement resurgent; of a country and a people on the move toward something better.
To see this, we need look no further than my own union, AFGE. We’re the largest union representing federal and D.C. government employees, working for a president who has labeled our members the “deep state.” To say we have faced some adversity under Trump would be an understatement. In fact, we have been at the spear tip of his plan for labor throughout America.
The Trump administration has gutted our contracts, attacked our members' very right to negotiate a contract, evicted union representatives from office space and cut time for them to represent members, and has even tried to make it harder for unions to help address issues of harassment and discrimination in the workplace.
These are tough times indeed to be a union member in the federal sector. But tough times make tough people. And AFGE, just like the labor movement more broadly, is made up of some of the toughest around.
Members on front lines
Our members, like millions of other union members across the nation, have been on the front lines of this pandemic providing essential services.
We have been in meatpacking plants inspecting our food supply and at VA hospitals adding capacity in struggling communities as part of the VA’s fourth mission. We have been inside our nation’s prisons keeping communities safe and at airports protecting vital means of transportation and shipping. Across this nation, AFGE has been making sure critical essential services keep running for America.
And when the Trump administration’s mishandling of the crisis threatened the health and well-being of our members, our members never backed down. In fact, we rediscovered our voice and rediscovered our power.
In January, we started calling for N-95 masks for front line TSO workers, who were most likely to come in contact with infected travelers arriving from other countries. When the pandemic was in full swing, we called for the administration to maximize telework and make other health and safety changes.
As the VA faced severe PPE shortages that threatened our members and veterans alike, it was AFGE members holding the Trump administration accountable — despite Trump’s frequent boasts about the VA Accountability Act at his political rallies.
As Americans have been shocked and disgusted by the senseless killings and shootings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Dion Johnson and Jacob Blake at the hands of police in just a few short months, a diverse coalition of people has been driven by their conscience into the streets to protest.
Back police, racial equality
And just like during the original movement for civil rights in this country, labor hasn’t been on the sidelines. We are a labor union who proudly represents law enforcement, and our members take their obligation to protect the public very seriously. So, I was proud to speak in our nation’s capital at the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!” March on Washington just a few weeks ago, and I and the rest of the labor movement will continue to speak out, use our influence, and fight for racial equality.
And at the ballot box this November? You better believe union members are going to make our voices heard. Not just for us, but to help restore trust in government and law enforcement.
This Labor Day, AFGE and union members across the country are at the table, helping decide how we respond to some of the biggest challenges our nation has ever faced. And when those in authority mess it up, we are there to hold them accountable. It’s exciting and rewarding work.
If I weren’t already a union member, I’d be trying to figure out how to become a part of this movement.
Everett Kelley is president of the American Federation of Government Employees. He wrote this for InsideSources.com. The opinions are the writer's.
