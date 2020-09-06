GUEST COMMENTARY: Despite turmoil, federal employee union shows solidarity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This Labor Day, as we look back at four years of the Trump administration, there is little to celebrate. We are in the midst of a global pandemic that has hit the United States harder than any other developed nation. More than 180,000 Americans are dead from the novel coronavirus, including members of my own union, the American Federation of Government Employees.

This year, we are once again in a moment of reckoning over racial justice in our country — a moment where the brutalities of systemic racism have been laid bare on the nightly news as Americans watch in horror.

Right now, union membership is at historic lows in this country — union density is just 10.3 percent, putting the United States among the worst OECD countries in this category. The last four years haven’t helped. The Trump administration set out with a plan to hurt labor unions and has violently executed that plan.

Even still, in the midst of all this turmoil, there have been hopeful signs of an America and a labor movement resurgent; of a country and a people on the move toward something better.