GUEST COMMENTARY: Don’t believe what your eyes are telling you

The inauguration is over and nothing bad happened.
See you next week.
I joke, but I have never seen such a buildup of troops in my lifetime to protect Americans from Americans. More troops attended the event than actual invitees and spectators. More troops attended the event than we have in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria combined. Talk about arguing about an inauguration crowd size.
I am glad it is over and we can now begin to move forward. The last four years have been pretty hectic. I guess my biggest take away from it is that the swamp in Washington, D.C., is much deeper and much wider than I could have ever imagined.
I call them the Big 4 — Big tech, Congress, Corporations and Media. All of them, in concert, have been swimming together in the swamp. Almost in lockstep they have come out with bans, suspensions and the virtual shutdowns of businesses that seem to disagree with their new mantra — Progressiveness.
Take away the degrees earned at Harvard because you don’t agree with what is said about our government? Wow. This issue is not getting the news it should. I am not surprised it is being ignored, but we can’t continue down this path. The silence is deafening in more ways than one.
So the new president has jumped in and given us some executive orders. The ones that stick out to me are stopping the Keystone Pipeline, a $15 minimum wage and the Paris Climate Accord, to name a few.
Energy independence was a hallmark of the Trump administration. I have often said that the best and fastest way to get money in the pockets of Americans is low energy prices.
Keep energy independence
Think of the commuters who may fill up at least once, maybe twice a week. Even 50 cents on a gallon of gas can save you between $5 and $10 every time you fill up. Can you imagine a faster and better way to get $50 to $100 per month into American budgets? And that is just one example.
Energy costs affect a lot of other things we use on a daily basis, it is the grease that keeps the economy going, from your airline tickets to your Amazon orders over the road. Energy is a factor in those products' cost. I would not do anything to jeopardize our energy independence. I think it is sacrosanct.
We all want clean air and water. We have been doing a great job on our own in making sure our environment is pure. We can have the pipeline and continue in that vein. The solar and wind options are not 100% options yet. They are good ideas that need more time — as do electric cars. How do you think we get electricity? We get it from coal burning electric plants that get their coal from rail cars being pulled by a big fossil fuel-eating locomotive or two.
What cracks me up is that the left thinks it owns the "clean energy" debate. We all want clean energy. I would love to have energy without hurting the environment. But my problem is throwing the American worker under the bus to help drive the issue globally while our economic competitors get to continue to pollute away, unabated. That is patently not fair.
As for the minimum wage, why stop at $15? If that makes all the difference, why don’t we go straight to $25 per hour? I wonder where people think that the extra wages are going to come from? As I am sure you are well enough aware by now, I used to live overseas — London for 16 years. They are a smaller country and hence they can do some things a little faster than we can.
Go to the city center and see if you can find an employee behind the counter at a McDonald’s. They have all been replaced by touch screens. I am sure that some of you reading this have run into them at other fast food restaurants here in the States. That is exactly what is going to happen.
Part-time job a career?
Can you imagine running a business, paying your employees the going local rate and then wham, overnight you see an almost 50% increase in the cost of your staffing? Especially now, when you are on your knees from COVID, the government goes ahead and puts the nail in your coffin with a massive rise in overheads.
The government is trying to make what used to be a part-time job into a career. You would not believe it if it was a movie. Now, the local politicians who wanted a shutdown can’t believe why their local municipal tax revenues are not coming in like they used to. They are actually surprised to find out if you shut down sales, you get no sales tax.
Now they have gone begging, and are raising taxes. Watch people leave those poorly run states and cities like their hair is on fire. Then you will have fewer constituents to tax and have to raise taxes again. You see the negative loop here? Apparently they don’t.
This week we saw our politicians call out the National Guard to take care of them and keep themselves safe in a matter of days. Remember that they stood by for weeks and months this past summer letting kids get killed and businesses burn to the ground with lives being shattered — and didn’t lift a finger toward that National Guard phone.
Our brave legislators erected fences and walls to keep themselves safe this last week yet all the while proposing to enact legislation to stop building the fences and walls on our Southern border. It is the height of hypocrisy. It goes back to my feeling that they are the party of "don’t believe what your eyes are telling you." It is a "mostly peaceful protest." What an utter farce.
On the idea of "coming together" I was not aware that the words "deprogram" and "cleanse" were synonymous with "unity’" and "unify." I must have been absent for that history class — I mean English class. Listen to the words being thrown around about what to do with 74 million Trump voters. Where are the adult liberals in the group standing up against this rhetoric and censorship? I thought the left held the 1st Amendment very high. I guess its freedom of speech as long as you agree with me.
I think at best that is pretty boring and at worst frighteningly Orwellian.