GUEST COMMENTARY: Don’t believe what your eyes are telling you

Energy independence was a hallmark of the Trump administration. I have often said that the best and fastest way to get money in the pockets of Americans is low energy prices.

Keep energy independence

Think of the commuters who may fill up at least once, maybe twice a week. Even 50 cents on a gallon of gas can save you between $5 and $10 every time you fill up. Can you imagine a faster and better way to get $50 to $100 per month into American budgets? And that is just one example.

Energy costs affect a lot of other things we use on a daily basis, it is the grease that keeps the economy going, from your airline tickets to your Amazon orders over the road. Energy is a factor in those products' cost. I would not do anything to jeopardize our energy independence. I think it is sacrosanct.

We all want clean air and water. We have been doing a great job on our own in making sure our environment is pure. We can have the pipeline and continue in that vein. The solar and wind options are not 100% options yet. They are good ideas that need more time — as do electric cars. How do you think we get electricity? We get it from coal burning electric plants that get their coal from rail cars being pulled by a big fossil fuel-eating locomotive or two.