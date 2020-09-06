GUEST COMMENTARY: Lack of funds still plaguing Myers' gubernatorial run

Holcomb began the year with $7.25 million and at the June 30 reporting deadline, had more than $8 million cash on hand. He has already spent “seven figures” on two statewide TV ads and has booked all the ads the campaign figures it needs through the Nov. 3 election, according to his campaign manager, Indiana Republican Chairman Kyle Hupfer. “We’re not going to take our foot off the gas,” Hupfer said.

The Myers campaign suffered a big blow in August when the Indiana State Teachers Association’s I-PACE PAC declined to endorse or provide funding for Myers. In 2016, I-PACE spent more than $300,000 on Democrat nominee John Gregg.

Down-ticket races cited

“We’re a small PAC with limited resources, and so we have to be careful with that,” Keith Gambill, ISTA president,, told Chalkbeat. “The legislature has been at times a roadblock for positive change for our public schools, and we’ve got to elect more pro-public education candidates into the General Assembly.”

The lack of Myers’ financial traction prompted Gregg, the 2012 and 2016 nominee (who still has $360,882 cash on hand in his campaign account) to lament to the Indianapolis Business Journal that Indiana Democrats are “sitting this election out. It’s a missed opportunity.”