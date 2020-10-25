GUEST COMMENTARY: Lockdowns are lazy

Shutting down the economy (again) is what people do who have no idea what to do. It is an act of desperation at best, and an act of laziness at its worst. We have the CEOs of some of these big companies in New York and Chicago who have said that their employees don’t have to return until "maybe" some time in 2021.

What will that do to the multitude of small mom-and-pop businesses that rely on those canyons of buildings to be at least 80% occupied? We also have governors restricting movement among states. There are 43 states that New York has put restrictions on entering the state. Nobody will go. They won’t fly. They won’t get a hotel and they won’t go out to eat. Our leaders are simply cutting off their own noses to spite their faces. These moves may be well-intentioned, but they are also stupid. Period.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Thursday night’s debate. Finally, we had an exchange instead of a shouting match. I think all Americans can agree that it was much better than the first debate and we actually got to hear policy rather than vitriol. One of the themes that had me yelling at the TV was the idea that lockdowns can still be a way to fight the virus.