GUEST COMMENTARY: NWI building trades persevere through pandemic

In Minneapolis, Iron Workers Union Local 512 Business Manager Barry Davies told the local CBS station in August that construction in the city is “shot” for 2020 due to COVID-19 stopping big projects at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the Mall of America.

Thanks to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb designating the trades as essential workers, our members have had the opportunity to keep working and doing our part to keep the local economy alive. For the most part, construction has been moving forward.

IDOT work accelerates

While work has slowed at the Region’s steel mills and refinery, most projects have not shut down outright. Public works initiatives have been advancing as scheduled and in the case of the Indiana Department of Transportation actually accelerated to take advantage of decreased traffic. The Hard Rock Casino and Data Center are also worth mentioning.

As we wait for activity to ramp back up, the trades have been helping out around the Region as best as we can. Earlier this year when first responders reported a shortage of PPE, we put out the call to our trade unions and contractors for any PPE they could spare. Support poured in and were passed along to help keep our police and firefighters safe while they fought to save lives.