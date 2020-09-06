GUEST COMMENTARY: Remember goods movement essential workers this Labor Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remember when shopping was a big event?

These days, you don’t even have to leave your couch or change out of your pajamas. In just a few clicks on your phone, your groceries and your lunch can arrive at your home and with large online retailers, virtually anything you can imagine can arrive at your doorstep in a matter of days.

That’s a tremendous luxury and one that has become a necessity for many as we continue to navigate through the challenges of the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Commerce reported in the first six months of 2020, consumer online spending rose 30 percent over the same period in 2019.

But like so many things in our society, the moving parts that make that all happen behind the scenes can easily be taken for granted and forgotten. This Labor Day is the perfect time to thank and acknowledge the folks who work behind the scenes to make that item magically jump from the screen in our hands to our doorstep for all they do to keep driving our nation forward.

Collectively the industry is referred to as “the goods movement sector," which includes truck drivers, rail workers, those navigating marine vessels and their support systems like port workers, dispatchers and maintenance and repair technicians.

11 billion tons of goods