GUEST COMMENTARY: Sane vs. Safe; Fear vs. Danger

We will have drugs that help treat the symptoms but still, even after explaining that the odds of you dying from the virus are very, very low, I know some people who haven’t been to a restaurant in five months. Some of these people I would consider to be very intelligent but after the drip, drip, drip of negative news they are so frozen that they can’t move.

Truth be told, they don’t have to.

Everything can be delivered — food, your shopping and even a new car. What is it going to take to get these people back out into the public? What is your local town carnival next summer going to look like? Will it see the same amount of people as it did in 2019? Will it be a drastic reduction? Or will they just close and not come back?

Poor lesson for kids

I am afraid that this is what we are teaching our kids. In the face of a tough enemy, run to your room, lock the door and get under your desk. Slowly but surely, I believe that most Americans are sick of hiding. They are knowledgeable about the facts and risks and are willing to take them.