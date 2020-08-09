GUEST COMMENTARY: Sane vs. Safe; Fear vs. Danger

Sane vs. Safe. Fear vs. Danger. So many of these feelings and facts enter our daily lives now that we live under the cloud of COVID. Like I said last week, COVID is here to stay.
What can be gleaned from our reaction to the virus? It is interesting to see the different reactions around the world. It is also interesting to see who gets the blame around the world. I have spent a considerable time in my professional life in Europe. I also spent a lot of time in Asia, but Europe was my base.
My very anecdotal evidence is that basically, wherever you live, the party that was not in power blamed the party that is in power for the havoc that the virus was wreaking. We will never know if the "other" party could have done a better job but is interesting to see every major leader basically get blamed for the spread. Funny how that works.
I have been back a couple of weeks now. Needless to say, it is a different place.
Think about it.
I was watching an old college football game last weekend – Michigan vs. Ohio State in 2015. The game was in Ann Arbor and I believe slightly more than 100,000 people were packed into that historic stadium for a great game. But then I had to think to myself, when is the next time that is going to happen in America?
No adults in room
When does anybody think we are going to fill a stadium like that, being that close, basically on top of each other for four hours? We had UConn just cancel its football season as I write. I am disgusted at the act, but hey, it is a weird time we are living in with a lot fewer leaders about. There seems to be no adults in the room. Nobody to stand up a say, "this is wrong," except for those gym owners in New Jersey. They are doing a great job, but maybe at the expense of their livelihoods.
The mainstream media has everyone so scared. Think about it. Your initial reaction to hearing that someone you know or a celebrity you are familiar with has COVID is way different to your reaction to the news they had a strong strain of the flu.
There will be those who give me grief for my comparison to the flu, but if the CDC is correct, and way more people have had COVID than originally thought, it naturally drives down the mortality rate to something much closer to the flu. Not to mention the lasting effects of being locked down for five months.
But back to my point, when do you think that we will see 105,000 people fill the stadium at Ann Arbor next?
I hear some say that it will be all gone after we get a vaccine. We have a flu vaccine and only 50% of people get it. A vaccine is not going to be the panacea that you think it might be.
We will have drugs that help treat the symptoms but still, even after explaining that the odds of you dying from the virus are very, very low, I know some people who haven’t been to a restaurant in five months. Some of these people I would consider to be very intelligent but after the drip, drip, drip of negative news they are so frozen that they can’t move.
Truth be told, they don’t have to.
Everything can be delivered — food, your shopping and even a new car. What is it going to take to get these people back out into the public? What is your local town carnival next summer going to look like? Will it see the same amount of people as it did in 2019? Will it be a drastic reduction? Or will they just close and not come back?
Poor lesson for kids
I am afraid that this is what we are teaching our kids. In the face of a tough enemy, run to your room, lock the door and get under your desk. Slowly but surely, I believe that most Americans are sick of hiding. They are knowledgeable about the facts and risks and are willing to take them.
I get picked up by a driver a few days of the week to go do TV spots for some of the big networks. My driver is a Bosnian immigrant. He is 62 and came here in his teens. He learned the language, became an accountant and ran a successful independent accounting firm. He is retired now. Had to take time off to beat cancer, and took the driving job to make ends meet. And now, that rug has been pulled out from under him as all of his corporate clientele have been stuck at home, not traveling, or fired altogether.
He says he understands the risks, takes the utmost precaution but he needs to work. He wants to work. He is not afraid. But even then, the government still has a lot of his clients locked down, at home, waiting for the virus storm to pass.
The only real way out is herd immunity. Locking us down only delays that. On the plus side it gives the government more time to come up with a vaccine, but ask yourselves, how long are you willing to wait? Long enough to lose your job? Long enough to lose your house? Or would you rather know the risks, take your own precautions and go out there and earn a living for you and your family?
I know what I would do. I know what the guy who drives me to the city would do. It’s just that we don’t like the government telling us what to do. Look what C.S. Lewis wrote in 1948 — and replace "atomic bomb/age" with COVID-19.
In one way we think a great deal too much of the atomic bomb. “How are we to live in an atomic age?” I am tempted to reply: “Why, as you would have lived in the 16th century when the plague visited London almost every year, or as you would have lived in a Viking age when raiders from Scandinavia might land and cut your throat any night; or indeed, as you are already living in an age of cancer, an age of syphilis, an age of paralysis, an age of air raids, an age of railway accidents, an age of motor accidents.”
In other words, do not let us begin by exaggerating the novelty of our situation. Believe me, dear sir or madam, you and all who you love were already sentenced to death before the atomic bomb was invented. And quite a high percentage of us were going to die in unpleasant ways.
Death a certainty
We had, indeed, one very great advantage over our ancestors—anesthetics; but we have that still. It is perfectly ridiculous to go about whimpering and drawing long faces because the scientists have added one more chance of painful and premature death to a world which already bristled with such chances and in which death itself was not a chance at all, but a certainty.
This is the first point to be made: and the first action to be taken is to pull ourselves together. If we are all going to be destroyed by an atomic bomb, let that bomb when it comes find us doing sensible and human things—praying, working, teaching, reading, listening to music, bathing the children, playing tennis, chatting to our friends over a pint and a game of darts—not huddled together like frightened sheep and thinking about bombs. They may break our bodies (a microbe can do that) but they need not dominate our minds.
I cannot say it any better than that. Once again, someone beat me to it by 72 years. Better late than never.
Oh well.
Scott Shellady serves as head of US Producers for Marex Solutions out of London, England, and as an adjunct professor of finance at DePaul University. Shellady lives in Portage, and can be found on Twitter at @ScottTheCowGuy. The opinions are the writer's.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!