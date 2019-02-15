Jared Turngren was born with only half a heart, a condition known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). Just hours after birth, his heart defect was detected. The heart is so severely malformed, the defect is fatal without intervention and the option to take him home to die, was an option. Jared had his first open heart surgery at 6 days old, second open heart surgery at 4 months old and his third on at 2 years old. Jared spent a lot of time in the hospital as a baby. Because of his heart, he did not have the energy to suck, swallow and breathe at the same time. All of his energy went towards breathing. To conserve energy he also had a feeding tube placed in his abdomen, which required surgery.
After his third open heart surgery, he started having heart arrhythmia, which required him to have another surgery to have a pacemaker placed. With the help of speech therapy, Jared eventually learned to eat orally. The feeding tube came out at 3.5 years old. Another pacemaker surgery was needed when he was 10, due to the battery life being low. Not only is Jared's battery low on his pacemaker again, but he has a fractured lead on the pacemaker (the wire that goes from the pacemaker up to his heart). He may be looking at another surgery sometime this year to have those replaced.
Other than frequent hospitalizations when he was younger and many doctor appointments, Jared has lived a pretty normal life. He graduated from Lake Central in 2018. He has enjoyed playing LCYB the past few years. Jared has some limitations due to his blood thinners and pacemaker, but enjoys playing sports like most people his age. Jared's team of doctors include a pediatric cardiologist, an adult congenital heart cardiologist (HLHS treatment is fairly new so the team of doctors work together) and a liver specialist (Jared's circulation is hard on his liver, so that has to be monitored for signs of liver damage, cirrhosis and cancer). When signs of worsening heart function or issues with his liver are detected, it is possible Jared may need a heart transplant. There is no cure for HLHS. Jared turned 20 on January 16!
Thank you,
Jennifer Rzab
Cedar Lake
(Jared's mom)