Abortion Is about our core national values

Are women "empowered" by being free of responsibility for bringing into the world the child in their womb?

Per blogger Mark Perry, for the last 12 years, women have earned the majority of doctoral degrees in the country. In 2020, 53.1% of doctoral degrees awarded went to women. Of master's degrees awarded, more than 60% went to women.

Is using abortion as birth control necessary for women to achieve?

There is a certain irony among liberals, whom we can credit for today's politically correct, woke culture.

We don't want dehumanizing racial stereotypes, but the same people obsessed with racial categories are not at all bothered by a culture in which men and women use each other as sexual objects and women can be free to destroy a child that might result from a sexual encounter if its birth could lead to responsibilities that might disturb her career.

To get back to the Dobbs decision and Roe v. Wade and the issue of viability.

In my view, these games with language really point to the victory thus far of secular humanism.

The true issue is if life is sacred. If the answer is yes, it is sacred in and out of the womb.