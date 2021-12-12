America should be shining the light of liberty, not government

In 2000, the U.S. government consumed, per the Cato Institute, 17.7% of our GDP — our national economy. In 2020, this was up to 32%. With the passage of the additional trillions that Democrats are now trying to move into law, the percent of our economic lives taken over by government will ratchet up another several percent points. Coupled with state and local government spending, Americans are now turning over almost half their economic sovereignty to government.

The fact that the politicians who are enacting these vast government programs were democratically elected simply says that Americans are choosing authoritarianism; they are voluntarily giving up their liberty.

The Wall Street Journal notes, for example, that the Build Back Better Act just passed in the House contains $555 billion in "grants, credits and deductions" for green energy projects.

In order to qualify for these funds, firms must pay "prevailing wages." Meaning union wages. Nonunion and small contractors will be shut out.