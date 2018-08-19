The newspaper you hold in your hand, or the journalists you read on the website you view, are American treasures. At this writing, we find ourselves with two institutions, the U.S. presidency and the Fourth Estate press, with clenched hands gripping each other’s necks.
To watch and hear President Trump over the past two years is to become inured with THE Soviet-era phrases: The press is the “enemy of the American people,” Trump proclaims at his rallies and on Twitter. It propagates “fake news.”
Donald Trump is my president. He is not my enemy. But President Trump requires a watchdog.
So does our society.
There was a packet leaning up against my condo door in late spring 2016. Left by Deputy Chief of Staff Matt Lloyd, it was a note from Gov. Mike Pence with a copy of Senate Enrolled Act 80 and the signing pen he used. The note from Pence read, “Thanks for your work on this.”
It would be the last communication between the Indiana governor destined for the vice presidency and this Hoosier journalist. Pence’s assessment, though, was observant and relevant. Between 2014 and 2016, Howey Politics Indiana and reporting by myself and Matthew Butler searched for answers on how to deal with the clandestine methamphetamine labs pockmarking our state. They were contaminating homes, motel rooms and vehicles. There were hundreds of children in these hovels exposed to toxic chemicals, and public safety and code officials were facing injury.
Through my weekly newspaper column that runs in more than 30 newspaper and TV station websites across the state, I branded Indiana as the “Methamphetamine State.”. Working in tandem with State Rep. Ben Smaltz and State Sen. Randy Head, along with the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council, and Accelerating Indiana Municipalities and a number of mayors there, we hammered away on the issue of restricting the sale of pseudoephedrine, the key ingredient in the making of meth.
Despite fierce opposition from the home health consumer product industry, the legislation passed, and Gov. Pence signed it into law.
Two years later, there has been a 74 percent decline in the number of clandestine meth labs, from 1,452 in 2015 to 943 in 2016 and 371 in 2017. Meth is still available, moving from local production to the Mexican drug cartels, but the collateral damage of exposed children and toxic buildings coming off the tax rolls is being distinctly mitigated.
I can make the case that without our collective press activism, without this newspaper or TV station, it might have taken many more years, if it happened at all.
We have seen what activist press can do, with IndyStar reporters Marisa Kwiatkowski, Mark Alesia and Tim Evans reporting on the sexual abuse scandal involving USA Gymnastics, ultimately resulting in the conviction of Dr. Larry Nassar. We watch WTHR-TV’s Bob Segall and Sandra Chapman expose public corruption and malfeasance.
On the 2018 Pulitzer Prize list, you find the Cincinnati Enquirer staff honored “for a riveting and insightful seven-day narrative on the city’s heroin epidemic.” The free and patriotic American press has exposed the Kremlin’s assault on the U.S. election system, the misogyny of Hollywood producers and executives, and ProPublica revealing the high rate of maternal deaths in the U.S.
This is not to say we can’t do a better job. Over the past generation, cable news has enabled a 24/7 news cycle, replete with talking heads, sensational reporting and tribalism that divide news consumers into silos —conservatives reaching for Fox News, Breitbart, and the Wall Street Journal, moderates and liberals navigating to CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times and Washington Post. There has been a blurring of straight reporting and commentary in some quarters.
At his commencement address last May, Purdue President Mitch Daniels warned of this entrenching tribalism: “Almost no sector — government, business, the media, higher education — has escaped a steep drop in public confidence. Some constant vigilance and skepticism about centers of authority is a healthy, all-American instinct. But ultimately, to function effectively as a free and self-governing people, we must maintain some degree of faith that our institutions and those leading them have our best interests at heart, and are performing their duties with sincerity and integrity. And today, we plainly lack such faith.”
When I resist the notion of “enemy of the people,” I remind readers of the traditional watchdog role the free and patriotic press has assumed. The watchdog snoozes in dozens of Hoosier small towns and cities as news staffs have been reduced to conform with a corporate bottom line. Newsroom employment has declined 42 percent since 2004, according to Pew Research.
Is there little wonder that as this local press recedes, the scourges of meth, opioids, HIV, racism and intolerance has invaded some of our communities? That our local jails are filled with addicts and the mentally ill, that OBGYN services can no longer be found in a third of our counties? That our schools are at the mercy of adolescent killers who are causing mortgage-busting referendums to harden entryways and purchase metal detectors?
All journalists have much more work to do. While we far from perfect, we are not enemies of the people. We are passionate stewards of our state and nation. We are patriots.