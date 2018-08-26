When Attorney General Curtis Hill left the Indiana Republican Convention in Evansville last June, social conservatives were whispering in his ear about a potential 2020 primary challenge to Gov. Eric Holcomb after he help bat down a marriage platform plank change.
Next week, when President Trump comes to Evansville to campaign for Republican Senate nominee Mike Braun, Hill won’t be there. On July 2, we learned that a female state legislator and three General Assembly staffers had made sexual harassment allegations against Hill, which are now being investigated by the state’s inspector general and a special prosecutor.
Three days later, Gov. Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Republican legislative leaders and Braun began cascading and coordinated calls for Hill to resign, citing “zero tolerance” for sexual harassment. Holcomb explained the allegations ”are disturbing and, at a minimum, show a violation of the state’s zero tolerance sexual harassment policy." Crouch explained, “The governor believes the women who came forward. Those actions violate the state's zero-tolerance policy.”
So at 7 p.m. CT next Thursday at the Ford Center, a fascinating juxtaposition will be there for all to see. Braun will rally with President Trump, who has been accused by upwards of 20 women of sexual harassment or assault. Some of these women – models, porn stars, journalists, an “Apprentice” contestant and even a Miss Utah – have gone on the record, speaking to the Palm Beach Post, NBC’s Today with Megyn Kelly, the Washington Post, USA Today, BuzzFeed, Huffpo and the New York Times.
Beyond these women, the story of Trump payoffs to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playmate Karen McDougal blew up his face this past week as his attorney/fixer Michael Cohen pled guilty illegal payoffs to buy their silence just before the November 2016 election. Essentially, Cohen implicated Trump in a federal campaign finance crime. Trump had denied the payoffs, but told Fox News on Wednesday, that his first question “when I heard about” the payments was whether they had “come out of the campaign, because that could be a little dicey.”
The New York Times reported on Thursday that according to a 22-page court filing, two senior executives in the Trump organization made other payoffs on his behalf in order to silence women on extramarital affairs. So, stay tuned, folks.
Braun’s dilemma is this: He needs President Trump’s sprawling Hoosier base to turn out for him in his challenge to U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly. But as race after race after race proves, Braun can’t win with just Republicans. Even in Indiana there aren’t enough of them. He also needs independent voters. He needs moderate, suburban, educated women who live in the doughnut counties around Indianapolis, in the Louisville suburbs, and in places like Crown Point and Valparaiso.
On this front, Trump could be a millstone for Braun. In a recent NBC/Wall Street Journal national poll, 64 percent of college-educated white women said they disapproved of Trump’s performance (in office) and 60 percent said they preferred Democrats for Congress, while just 30 percent wanted Republicans. In a Monmouth University poll, Democrats led among college-educated white women by 57-38 percent.
“Not the kind of numbers that gets you a date to the prom, or helps your party as the midterm elections approach,” said Quinnipiac pollster Tim Malloy. “Only one in three Americans ‘likes’ President Donald Trump. For President Trump, another Groundhog Day. His job approval gets another cool reception in midst of the sweltering summer. What does it mean? Simple: The base is hanging in and the rest aren’t buying in.”
In an interview I conducted with Braun earlier this month, I asked him if appearing with Trump in these days of “zero tolerance” was going to be a problem. “Yeah,” Braun responded, but added, “I think in his case, most of that is tabloid kind of anecdotal stuff. Everybody should have the process to push it legally. In this day and age if that happens, clearly you need to be accountable. What happened with Curtis as opposed to what happened there is different for the reason I just mentioned. If there’s anything there and anybody wants to go forward, there’s a process to go through.”
I asked Donnelly about it, and he was circumspect. “I’ll let them speak for themselves on that,” he responded. “Everybody knows the facts and can judge for themselves. Sometimes you look at situations and say, ‘How does that add up?’”
In the hours before the Trump to Evansville announcement, the Braun campaign lobbed a salvo across Donnelly’s bow, noting that he chaired Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign here in Indiana and appeared with her at a rally in Indianapolis just before the primary. “When the choice was between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, career politician Joe Donnelly chose Hillary,” said Braun campaign manager Joshua Kelley.
Donnelly has also had no qualms about appearing on stage with former President Bill Clinton, the partisan horndog bookend to Donald J. Trump who was impeached but not convicted for lying in the Monica Lewinsky affair.
So Mike Braun and Donald Trump are in for some interesting optics as a series of scandals involving porn stars, Playmates and Vladimir Putin mushroom in the Washington swamps. Trump’s base doesn’t seem to care. Will others?