Build Back Better — wasting trillions

Who do we believe?

The Congressional Budget Office will also weigh in. But it still leaves us with the question of who to believe.

It isn't about one place having better economists than the other.

The problem is that it is impossible to make meaningful forecasts with such huge amounts of funds, all of which are highly politicized.

Anyone who has ever run a business knows what I am talking about.

I run a small business with revenues of a few million dollars a year. Even at a few million dollars a year, it is a great challenge to do accurate projections.

If it is hard at a few million, how about at $6.5 trillion, which is where the federal budget stands this year?

The corporation with the largest revenue in the country is Walmart. It's about $560 billion, or about 10% of the federal budget.

I am sure if you ask any analyst in Walmart's budgeting department, they will tell you how hard it is to project. But aside from the amounts we're talking about, there is another huge difference between what is going on in any private business, at Walmart and at the federal government.