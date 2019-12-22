This holiday season, we wish the entire Region warm and lasting memories of the important moments shared with loved ones.
We hope Christmas Day, in particular, ushers in family moments unlike no other day.
With those hopes and wishes in mind, we are producing a holiday edition Tuesday to last you through the Christmas Day holiday Wednesday.
In observance of the holiday, there will be no separate Christmas Day edition Wednesday as we allow as many of our Times employees as possible the opportunity to foster those same family moments over the holiday.
And for our dedicated, hard-working contract delivery carriers, this holiday publication schedule will mean less time spent on delivery routes and more time with their families.
These are the people accustomed to working while most other people are off: weekends and holidays.
We realize the news does not stop during this break in print publications.
Enough of our crew will continue to keep you informed through our live, local breaking news coverage online at nwi.com.
Then on Dec. 26 itself, things return to normal with your Thursday morning newspaper.
This holiday season, The Times is most grateful for its loyal readers.
Thank you for continuing to view us as the Region's leading news provider, and we look forward to continuing our service to you in the New Year.
Merry Christmas to all!