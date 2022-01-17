Finding common ground builds an acceptable society for all

I think that’s the beginning of realizing Dr. King’s dream and taking it with us every day in life, especially in this climate. It’s taking that first step in realizing we do have a shared vision about our communities and society and starting from there.

But we also have to build on it. We have to continue having those conversations and reaching out to make those connections. Sometimes it won’t be easy, and finding that common understanding on an issue will take longer.

We may come to an issue and find we have different ideas and solutions on how to address it. But when we come up against those moments, that foundation of unity is what we have to lean into.

That’s when we have to try to follow Dr. King’s message. That’s when we have to remember that even if we don’t agree with a perspective, we can’t just dismiss it and move on. We have to do what Dr. King did and have those conversations.

And even when we can’t find common ground on an issue, we can at least find a way to respect that we want the same thing. We can recognize that we’re coming from that same place of wanting to provide a solution to tough situations.