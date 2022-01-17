Finding common ground builds an acceptable society for all

I think the best thing about Dr. King and his message is that it continues to inspire and offer guidance for us today.
One thing we constantly learn is that unity and understanding is critical when you’re looking to bring change.
We know that finding common ground, especially with those with different backgrounds and differing viewpoints, is how we build a society that works for all of us.
So when we talk about realizing Dr. King’s dream today and we think about how we can do that in the current social climate, I think that’s what we have to talk about.
We have to remember that Martin Luther King reached out and spoke to communities and people from all walks of life in his mission to fight for civil rights and equality.
He made it his mission to embrace unity even when it was difficult. Even when he had to reach people who didn’t agree with his vision about a nation where every person was equal.
Dr. King understood the limitations of division and disunity and stressed mutual compassion, especially when it was hard. He urged us to look for all that we have in common rather than all that separates us; and he was persistent with that message.
To realize Dr. King’s dream today, we have the responsibility to follow that wisdom. We have a responsibility to choose our collective betterment over culture wars and partisan mindsets, even when we get pulled into those moments of disagreement.
One thing I’ve learned as a state legislator is that we essentially all want the same things in life. When I hear testimonies from people who come down to speak on bills, when members of my community reach out and when I’m talking to my fellow legislators in committee and on the floor, I realize that every one of us are seeking the same things.
We want to be able to take care of our families, cover our basic needs, and live in a state that supports us. We want to be treated fairly and know that we live in a community where we have access to the things we need, like jobs, good schools and quality medical care. We want to know there’s justice and equality in our country, and that our next generation will have it better than us.
I think recognizing those shared desires that we all have is where we find that common ground in this political climate. That’s where we’ve always found it. And it’s what I do everyday as a legislator at the Statehouse — look for the opportunity to find a shared vision and see where our interests align.
It’s easy to focus on the legislation at the Statehouse that causes long hours of discussion and contention, but the reality is that 95% of the proposals that pass in the General Assembly are bipartisan bills. Most of the time, we’re coming together unanimously to advance legislation that improves Indiana for every resident.
I think that’s the beginning of realizing Dr. King’s dream and taking it with us every day in life, especially in this climate. It’s taking that first step in realizing we do have a shared vision about our communities and society and starting from there.
But we also have to build on it. We have to continue having those conversations and reaching out to make those connections. Sometimes it won’t be easy, and finding that common understanding on an issue will take longer.
We may come to an issue and find we have different ideas and solutions on how to address it. But when we come up against those moments, that foundation of unity is what we have to lean into.
That’s when we have to try to follow Dr. King’s message. That’s when we have to remember that even if we don’t agree with a perspective, we can’t just dismiss it and move on. We have to do what Dr. King did and have those conversations.
And even when we can’t find common ground on an issue, we can at least find a way to respect that we want the same thing. We can recognize that we’re coming from that same place of wanting to provide a solution to tough situations.
There’s one of Dr. King’s most famous quotes that I think is at the heart of everything he taught and believed. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”
In everything he did, he continuously sought to drive out darkness and hatred with light and with understanding. He approached differences in thought and beliefs with compassion and thoughtfulness.
So the way we realize Dr. King’s dream is by consciously grabbing hold of those lessons he taught and taking them with us when we approach difficult situations and when we encounter division.
We realize Dr. King’s dream by choosing to reject darkness and instead embrace light and understanding.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Marian Catholic at Andrean girls basketball
Marian Catholic at Andrean girls basketball
Region police work to remove stigma around mental health treatment
Girls DAC swim meet
Girls DAC swim meet
Duneland Athletic Conference wrestling meet
Upgrades planned for Michigan City Parks
Michigan City visits Valparaiso in DAC play
Michigan City visits Valparaiso in DAC play
Highland Fire Department investigating suspicious fires inside Meijer store
Eddie Melton is the state senator for Indiana's 3rd District. The opinions are the writer's.