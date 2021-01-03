GUEST COMMENTARY: 2020 wasn't the worst year ever

It is important to learn the right lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic. If we do, we can ensure that 2020 will be the worst year any of us have to face in our lifetimes.

The most important lesson is that openness is important. Scientists need to be able to communicate across national borders without restrictions. Supply networks need to be as open and frictionless as possible, without trade barriers and nationalist chauvinism getting in the way. Regulatory agencies need to be more open to new innovations and approaches. The FDA’s rapid COVID vaccine approval should be the norm, not the usual process that averages a decade of waiting and $1.3 billion per drug.

For ordinary people and small businesses that need to adapt to quarantines on short notice, it is important for regulators to get rid of excessive permits and other requirements. If a regulation is not needed during a pandemic, it was probably never needed in the first place. Some heavy regulatory housekeeping is in order as we emerge from the pandemic.

This was a difficult year. The new year will have its own challenges. But previous generations had it far worse. Our job going forward is to make sure our pandemic experience is far worse than anything our grandchildren will have to endure.

Ryan Young is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com. The opinions are the writer's.

