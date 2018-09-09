Pittsburgh is a city of risks, innovation and resilience.
One Region will host a luncheon Oct. 3 where Tom Murphy, who served as mayor of Pittsburgh from 1994-2006, will share Pittsburgh’s story. Over the past 10 years, Pittsburgh’s young adult population grew by 8 percent while our region remained stagnant, a threat to our prosperity.
I felt a connection to my heritage during my visits to Pittsburgh to prepare for One Region’s scheduled tour of the area. Both families worked in Pennsylvania prior to moving to Gary, Detroit and Chicago. My family was not unique. As steel mills opened in Gary, East Chicago and Burns Harbor, workers moved from Pennsylvania to Northwest Indiana. At the time people tended to move where the jobs were.
As Pittsburgh’s economy transformed, the city changed its focus to creating amenities and quality of life to attract people who would bring innovation and business growth to a once-struggling community. As Mayor Murphy will share, Pittsburgh lost 40 percent of its population from 1970 to 2006. Our story is not different. In 1970 the population of Hammond and Gary combined was 277,000; today, the estimated population of both combined is 153,000, a 45 percent decline.
Many people in Pittsburgh attribute the city’s success to Murphy’s leadership, his vision, the partnerships he created, and his ability to manage conflict. Murphy followed the adage “If you build it, they will come.” Pittsburgh is a Field of Dreams.
Murphy secured $1 billion for the development of two professional sports facilities and a new convention center. He fostered strategic partnerships to transform more than 1,000 acres of abandoned industrial properties into new commercial, residential, retail and public uses, and he oversaw the development of more than 25 miles of new riverfront trails and parks. This revitalization naturally attracted people and spurred economic growth.
A study conducted by Pew Charitable Trusts of the period between 2000-2014 concluded that Pittsburgh is third on a list of 20 large cities undergoing a millennial boom. The number of young college graduates under age 35 rose by 53 percent due to the close collaboration between the private sector and higher education institutions, a thriving tech-based economy, a relatively low cost of living, a rich cultural environment, an outstanding food and drink scene, and the overall quality of life.
Pittsburgh is different from Northwest Indiana in a wide-variety of ways, but we can learn by their example. Northwest Indiana is authentic, and we are poised for significant growth. We see new investments in every corner of our region and several communities are seeing population surge.
If we apply the lessons of resilience from Pittsburgh, we can ensure a brighter future for Northwest Indiana. The more we collaborate, face conflict for stronger resolutions, leverage anchor institutions through partnerships, and discover creative resources to build our future, the better we will be positioned to attract talent and future generations to join in our prosperity.
Join us at our luncheon to learn more. Tickets can be purchased at: www.oneregionnwi.org.