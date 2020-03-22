GUEST COMMENTARY: A message from NIPSCO: Our commitment to you

In some cases, certain types of work have been temporarily suspended in order to support our ability to respond to emergencies that might arise.

We’ve also taken several actions to assist customers who may be financially impacted by recent events. We’ve voluntarily suspended disconnects for customers unable to pay their NIPSCO bills. This suspension applies to both residential, commercial and industrial customers and will remain in effect until further notice. In addition, we’re offering our most flexible payment plans to customers experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19.

Finally, we remain in close contact with local and state officials and emergency responders, as well as our peers within the energy industry, to maintain an open line of communication in order to appropriately respond or adjust plans as the pandemic continues to evolve.

While providing reliable energy is an essential service, we know that the work being done by our local medical professionals, emergency and first responders is even more important than ever. We thank them for their commitment and recognize the sacrifices they’re making to take care of those in need during this critical time.