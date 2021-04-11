GUEST COMMENTARY: A message to Delta CEO Bastian from a Delta Diamond Flyer

Here's what famed economist Milton Friedman had to say on the subject in his classic text "Capitalism and Freedom": "The view has been gaining widespread acceptance that corporate officials ... have a 'social responsibility' that goes beyond serving the interest of their stockholders ..."

He continues: "Few trends could so thoroughly undermine the very foundations of our free society as the acceptance by corporate officials of a social responsibility other than to make as much money for their stockholders as possible."

In 2019, Delta had 91,000 employees worldwide and around 30,000 in Atlanta. As private citizens, the 30,000 who live in Georgia can exercise their political proclivities as they choose. In this way, Delta influences local politics. However, the common interest of all Delta employees worldwide is the economic welfare, the business, of the firm that pays them.

No doubt it is the left-wing activism of groups like Black Lives Matter, and the Democrats with this agenda who now control the White House and Congress, that has motivated CEOs to step out on Georgia's voting law.

In doing so, they are abusing the economic power of their firms and, as a result, damaging the economy and the political integrity of our nation.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly television show "Cure America with Star Parker." The opinions are the writer's.

