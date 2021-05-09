GUEST COMMENTARY: A New Benefit to Help Families of COVID-19 Victims

Before applying, you need to gather some information so you have it handy and in one location. You will need the death certificate; proof of funeral expenses; and proof of assistance from any other source such as donations, funeral insurance or a pre-paid funeral contract.

You will also need the Social Security numbers and birth dates for both the applicant and the deceased family member. The address of where the death happened is also important, as well as the current mailing address and telephone number for the applicant. Finally, be sure to have the applicant’s bank account and routing numbers available for direct deposit.

To apply, you must call FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line at 844-684-6333 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time. No online applications are accepted. You will need to upload, fax or mail in your documentation once you get an application number.

Also, be aware that FEMA will never contact anyone until they have called FEMA or applied for assistance. While many Hoosiers are unaware of the program, scammers are already using it as a hook to try to get personal information. Never give the Social Security number, birth date or the name of a deceased family member to someone who contacts you out of the blue claiming to be from FEMA.

While this funeral assistance can’t replace a loved one, it will go a long way toward easing the financial burdens associated with saying goodbye.

Carol Applegate is an elder law attorney and registered nurse who practices law and offers Life Care Planning for Applegate & Dillman Elder Law. The firm has locations in Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The opinions are the writer's.

